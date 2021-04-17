WWE Fans Are Not Happy With the Latest Roster Cuts for 2021

The world of professional wrestling is a kill or be killed environment. It's well known that up-and-coming Superstars have to "make their bones" in the business and don't lead lives that are as glamorous as one would think. For example, many starting-out Superstars are expected to pay for their own ground travel and hotel rooms.

And then there's the threat of being released, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, lurking around the corner. Just ask these wrestlers on the roster who got their pink slips in 2021.