Logo
Home > Sports > WWE
WWE
Source: WWE

WWE Fans Are Not Happy With the Latest Roster Cuts for 2021

By

Apr. 16 2021, Published 9:57 p.m. ET

The world of professional wrestling is a kill or be killed environment. It's well known that up-and-coming Superstars have to "make their bones" in the business and don't lead lives that are as glamorous as one would think. For example, many starting-out Superstars are expected to pay for their own ground travel and hotel rooms.

And then there's the threat of being released, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, lurking around the corner. Just ask these wrestlers on the roster who got their pink slips in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Which WWE Stars were released in 2021? Here are a few surprising folks who got the axe.

When live games were pretty much abolished due to COVID-19, the WWE cut ties with some pretty high-profile stars like Rusev, and it looks like they're still cleaning house today for whatever reason. Here's who won't be back in the WWE ring.

Samoa Joe

samoa joe
Source: WWE
Article continues below advertisement

The WWE's head of talent relations John Laurinaitis said that all of the Superstars named in the roster cuts were let go due to budgetary restraints, but Samoa Joe has long been a WWE mainstay, who signed with the league in December of 1999. Although he hasn't been a megastar for the promotion, he's a great wrestler and has been involved in some high-profile storylines over the years.

Joe posted a terse but classy reply to the news of his release online, along with a GIF from The Truman Show

Article continues below advertisement

Billie Kay

billie kay
Source: WWE

Like Samoa Joe, this release really puzzled a lot of WWE fans, especially since her recent performance at Wrestlemania 37 with Carmella received some praise. She also had a pretty decent comic skit going on where she'd point out her resume to different Superstars.

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Dunn, WWE's Executive Producer and Chief of Global Television, didn't "get" Billie Kay's character, per Wrestling Inc., and there's been some conversation surrounding the Australian talent's release on Twitter.

Billie penned an emotional statement about her release:

Article continues below advertisement

Peyton Royce

peyton royce
Source: WWE

Peyton Royce has been with the WWE since 2009, and even wrestled against Asuka a few weeks before Wrestlemania, when Asuka was champion, so it's not like she wasn't getting air-time with some bigwigs.

She thanked her fans for their kind words following her release, which also came as a shock to many.

Article continues below advertisement

Mickie James

Article continues below advertisement

The nine-time WWE Women's Champion and country singer took her release with grace, but there were tons of fans who thought that the talent was never treated with the same respect as some of her male counterparts in the WWE.

Age could have something to do with the WWE's decision to retire Mickie, as most Superstars, unless they come back for one-offs and such, usually retire around the 40-year mark.

Chelsea Green

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea joined NXT in 2018, and many believed that she had what it takes to become a huge star, including former TNA President Dixie Carter, who wrote on Twitter after she was let go, "This girl has all the tools to be a MAJOR star. Don’t get this one bit. Who will be the lucky one to scoop her up and prove me right?? Who else agrees???"

Chelsea's fiance, Impact Wrestling star Matt Cardona, tweeted in support of her, while Chelsea seems to be taking all of the news pretty well, uploading a photo of her "psychotic" persona and tweeting at Barstool Sports to ask to host a female wrestling podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Tucker

Many fans felt that curtains were being drawn on Tucker's career after he "turned heel" on Otis, his Heavy Machinery tag team partner. He then lost a few matches after becoming a "bad guy." Still, upon hearing the news, Otis tweeted a photo of them together, with Tucker retweeting to add, "Heavy Machinery will live on forever."

Article continues below advertisement

Kalisto

kalisto
Source: WWE

The high-flying luchador was a pretty big talent for the WWE and is rocking not only a super impressive physique but a pretty awesome fan base. He was brought into the WWE in 2016 but never really broke into superstardom. Many think he'll be drafted by AEW following the news of his WWE departure.

Article continues below advertisement

Bo Dallas

bo dallas
Source: WWE

When Bo joined the WWE in 2014, he started out with a splash, especially with his ironic "self-help guru" gimmick. However, it appears that he's been developing some outside-the-ring ventures, like real estate, with Liv Morgan, and it looks like he can comfortably call it quits and never wrestle again should he choose to hang up his wrestling boots.

Article continues below advertisement

Mojo Rawley

mojo rawley
Source: WWE

This isn't really a move that many people were shocked to see coming. Mojo won the 24/7 Championship seven times and gained some traction with his "Stay Hyped" character. However, he hadn't competed since June 19, 2020, and hadn't been seen in action for a while. Many believed that Mojo's time would be coming to an end, and it was.

Article continues below advertisement

That being said, the Superstar was also drafted to the Green Bay Packers before joining the WWE and worked at Morgan Stanley in finance. The man's smart enough to have other career options available at his fingertips, or he could probably try his hand at another pro-wrestling league.

Wesley Blake

Wesley joined the WWE in 2013 and debuted with a cowboy shtick, but he's probably best known for his tag team duo, the Forgotten Sons. He's been pretty gracious with his release from the company. Although he hasn't received the same type of attention as some other Superstars, Wesley has definitely "paid his dues" in the pro-wrestling circuit and is respected by many wrestlers in the business. His knowledge will most certainly be welcomed in other organizations even if he doesn't step in the ring again.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville Wants to Star in the Next 'Matrix' Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

The WWE Shakeup 2019 Has Fans Giving Tons of Predictions Early On

WrestleMania 37 Is Not Canceled — but It Won't Be Airing on the WWE Network

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.