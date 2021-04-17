WWE Fans Are Not Happy With the Latest Roster Cuts for 2021

WWE Fans Are Not Happy With the Latest Roster Cuts for 2021By Mustafa Gatollari
Apr. 16 2021, Published 9:57 p.m. ET
The world of professional wrestling is a kill or be killed environment. It's well known that up-and-coming Superstars have to "make their bones" in the business and don't lead lives that are as glamorous as one would think. For example, many starting-out Superstars are expected to pay for their own ground travel and hotel rooms.
And then there's the threat of being released, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, lurking around the corner. Just ask these wrestlers on the roster who got their pink slips in 2021.
Which WWE Stars were released in 2021? Here are a few surprising folks who got the axe.
When live games were pretty much abolished due to COVID-19, the WWE cut ties with some pretty high-profile stars like Rusev, and it looks like they're still cleaning house today for whatever reason. Here's who won't be back in the WWE ring.
Samoa Joe
The WWE's head of talent relations John Laurinaitis said that all of the Superstars named in the roster cuts were let go due to budgetary restraints, but Samoa Joe has long been a WWE mainstay, who signed with the league in December of 1999. Although he hasn't been a megastar for the promotion, he's a great wrestler and has been involved in some high-profile storylines over the years.
Joe posted a terse but classy reply to the news of his release online, along with a GIF from The Truman Show.
Billie Kay
Like Samoa Joe, this release really puzzled a lot of WWE fans, especially since her recent performance at Wrestlemania 37 with Carmella received some praise. She also had a pretty decent comic skit going on where she'd point out her resume to different Superstars.
Kevin Dunn, WWE's Executive Producer and Chief of Global Television, didn't "get" Billie Kay's character, per Wrestling Inc., and there's been some conversation surrounding the Australian talent's release on Twitter.
Billie penned an emotional statement about her release:
Peyton Royce
Peyton Royce has been with the WWE since 2009, and even wrestled against Asuka a few weeks before Wrestlemania, when Asuka was champion, so it's not like she wasn't getting air-time with some bigwigs.
She thanked her fans for their kind words following her release, which also came as a shock to many.
Mickie James
The calls. The messages. The love. The real ones. Thank you. Onward and Upward always. 🥺♥️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/3khO84tSJB— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 16, 2021
The nine-time WWE Women's Champion and country singer took her release with grace, but there were tons of fans who thought that the talent was never treated with the same respect as some of her male counterparts in the WWE.
Age could have something to do with the WWE's decision to retire Mickie, as most Superstars, unless they come back for one-offs and such, usually retire around the 40-year mark.
Chelsea Green
Chelsea joined NXT in 2018, and many believed that she had what it takes to become a huge star, including former TNA President Dixie Carter, who wrote on Twitter after she was let go, "This girl has all the tools to be a MAJOR star. Don’t get this one bit. Who will be the lucky one to scoop her up and prove me right?? Who else agrees???"
Chelsea's fiance, Impact Wrestling star Matt Cardona, tweeted in support of her, while Chelsea seems to be taking all of the news pretty well, uploading a photo of her "psychotic" persona and tweeting at Barstool Sports to ask to host a female wrestling podcast.
Tucker
Heavy Machinery will live on forever 💔 https://t.co/hMmAxYvfQL— TUCKy (@REALLeviCooper) April 16, 2021
Many fans felt that curtains were being drawn on Tucker's career after he "turned heel" on Otis, his Heavy Machinery tag team partner. He then lost a few matches after becoming a "bad guy." Still, upon hearing the news, Otis tweeted a photo of them together, with Tucker retweeting to add, "Heavy Machinery will live on forever."
Kalisto
The high-flying luchador was a pretty big talent for the WWE and is rocking not only a super impressive physique but a pretty awesome fan base. He was brought into the WWE in 2016 but never really broke into superstardom. Many think he'll be drafted by AEW following the news of his WWE departure.
Bo Dallas
When Bo joined the WWE in 2014, he started out with a splash, especially with his ironic "self-help guru" gimmick. However, it appears that he's been developing some outside-the-ring ventures, like real estate, with Liv Morgan, and it looks like he can comfortably call it quits and never wrestle again should he choose to hang up his wrestling boots.
Mojo Rawley
This isn't really a move that many people were shocked to see coming. Mojo won the 24/7 Championship seven times and gained some traction with his "Stay Hyped" character. However, he hadn't competed since June 19, 2020, and hadn't been seen in action for a while. Many believed that Mojo's time would be coming to an end, and it was.
That being said, the Superstar was also drafted to the Green Bay Packers before joining the WWE and worked at Morgan Stanley in finance. The man's smart enough to have other career options available at his fingertips, or he could probably try his hand at another pro-wrestling league.
Wesley Blake
One door closes, another opens. Thank you to all who have help me along the way. Much love ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/NjAdryd8C5— Wesley Blake (@TheWWEBlake) April 15, 2021
Wesley joined the WWE in 2013 and debuted with a cowboy shtick, but he's probably best known for his tag team duo, the Forgotten Sons. He's been pretty gracious with his release from the company. Although he hasn't received the same type of attention as some other Superstars, Wesley has definitely "paid his dues" in the pro-wrestling circuit and is respected by many wrestlers in the business. His knowledge will most certainly be welcomed in other organizations even if he doesn't step in the ring again.