Charlotte Flair's Plastic Surgery Rumors Are Pretty Ridiculous

When you watch shows in the WWE universe for the purpose of the entertainment they provide, it's hard for some fans to look at the wrestling entertainers as real people instead of the characters they play on RAW and SmackDown. So when Charlotte Flair returned to the ring after a brief break due to an in-storyline suspension, some fans immediately scrutinized her appearance.

While some claimed her face looked strangely different than it did when she was last on TV, others immediately assumed she had plastic surgery. Charlotte herself hasn't come out to admit to any recent plastic surgery or give any merit to the rumors, but WWE fans are convinced something changed and, despite there being no basis to go on other than some assumptions, they won't let up.

So, did Charlotte Flair have plastic surgery?

While it's true that Charlotte was "suspended" because of her in-character outburst when she attacked Rhea Ripley and Asuka, she did not say off RAW that she left for a week to have plastic surgery. Instead, it was reported that Charlotte had dental surgery, and that was the reason for her week off from wrestling.

Of course, that's not quite as grabby for fans, who immediately assumed she had some extensive work done. Regardless of whether or not Charlotte has ever gotten fillers or some other minor cosmetic enhancement, it doesn't look like she took the week off from work to have major plastic surgery. It should also go without saying that she would likely need more than a few days of rest to recover after having surgery before entering the ring again anyway.

Did Charlotte flair get surgery done?? She looks thinner but her face is off to me. — Merrrsedes (@merfreakinrocks) April 20, 2021

But the rumors prompted Charlotte's fiancé and fellow RAW Superstar Andrade to take to Twitter to put a lid on them once and for all. "Workout, diet, facials," he tweeted. "I [will] show without filters and without makeup what my fiancé @MsCharlotteWWE looks like and for all those people who comment that she has 1,000,000 surgeries (just one)." He added, "Please stop talking s--t," and tagged Dave Meltzer, who talked about the plastic surgery rumors on The Wrestling Observer Radio.