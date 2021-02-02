Who Won the 2021 WWE Women's 'Royal Rumble' Match?— Meet the Winner!

On Jan. 30, the 34th edition of the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view was televised on the WWE Network in the WWE Thunderdome. The Thunderdome is the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., home to the MLB's Tampa Bay Rays. It's been souped up and tricked out into a high-tech, virtual broadcast playground, and has been the home of WWE since December 2020 due to COVID-19. The main focus during the Royal Rumble was on which two WWE superstars would come out of the men's and women's matches as winners .

From Naomi’s extraordinary performance, the return of former women’s champions Jillian Hall and Victoria, and the reunion between the IIconics, a lot was going on during this match. Thirty female wrestlers entered the ring to battle it out, and 56 minutes later, Bianca Belair came out victoriously and won the women’s Royal Rumble . Edge came out on top for the men's match. As the winners, Bianca and Edge will get to choose which men and women they want to wrestle as headliners of WWE’s Wrestlemania 37.

The wrestling world was introduced to Bianca on May 3, 2017, when she made her first television appearance during a segment that would determine the top contender for the NXT's Women's Championship. She proclaimed then and there to be the "EST of NXT ... prettiest, baddest, strongest." Now nearly four years later, Bianca is the EST of WWE!

She appeared in RX Magazine, Femme Rouge Magazine, and CrossFit.com, but she had to abandon her career due to intercostal chondritis, also known as shifting rib syndrome.

Before Bianca joined WWE, she earned All-SEC and All-American honors when she ran track-and-field at the University of Tennessee, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Bianca didn’t spend years on the independent wrestling circuit. Instead, after she realized she did not want to become a professional track star, she became a CrossFit competitor and powerlifter.

Bianca Belair is married to a WWE wrestler.

Bianca married fellow WWE wrestler Kenneth Crawford, who wrestles under Montez Ford and appears on Friday Night Smackdown. Montez is one-half of the tag team Street Profits with wrestler Angelo Dawkin. On June 23, 2018, the couple married, making Bianca stepmom to Kenneth’s two children from a previous relationship.

Bianca and her husband own a shop that allows WWE fans to buy some of her creations. Bianca has always had a flair for standing out from the crowd, especially with her outfits. Many female wrestlers can design their attire and take it to WWE's seamstress to have it made, but Bianca creates her outfits in their entirety. The WWE star shares many of her designs on her own Instagram page called @NicoleAllenShop.

Source: Twitter

Bianca has been kicking down doors and shattering glass ceilings for several years. Now the EST of WWE, who eliminated Rhea Ripley to score the biggest victory of her young career, is the fourth wrestler to win a women's Rumble match, joining Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair in the exclusive group.