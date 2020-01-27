Edge Made His Triumphant Return to the WWE at Royal Rumble, and He May Be Back for Good

View this post on Instagram

Photographic proof that Kjetill isn’t such a bad guy. He even sees eye to eye with Bjorn @alexanderludwig from time to time and makes the beautiful Amma @_kristydawndinsmore bellow with laughter. While some, like his hair artiste extraordinaire @peter.l.burke would even go so far as to say he’s pretty much the bee’s knees. Although the last pic maaaaayyyy show his other side. Watch #vikings with the directorial debut of the magnificent @katherynwinnick tonight. Things get very interesting