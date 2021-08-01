Fans and Wrestlers React to WWE Releasing Bray Wyatt: “Just in Shock”

With the news that Bray Wyatt became the latest wrestler released by the WWE, wrestling fans are scrambling for an explanation. But the WWE isn’t saying why it parted ways with the 34-year-old.

In fact, Bray’s former employer had just 26 words to say about his exit: “WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt,” the company said in an announcement on Saturday, July 31. “We wish him the best in all his future endeavors.”