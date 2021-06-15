Wrestling Fans Think That Jeff Hardy's Leaving the WWE After Jinder Mahal Loss

Wrestling Fans Think That Jeff Hardy's Leaving the WWE After Jinder Mahal LossBy Mustafa Gatollari
Jun. 15 2021, Published 3:57 p.m. ET
It always stinks whenever you think one of your favorite performers is getting ready to end their run. Whether it's reality stars being booted for being too difficult to work with, actors leaving your favorite show, or pro-wrestlers getting the can or jumping ship, it sucks.
It seems like the WWE is experiencing a lot of cuts recently, but is Jeff Hardy going to be one of them? Many fans are thinking he's leaving the organization.
Is Jeff Hardy leaving the WWE?
Many think that one-half of the Hardy Boyz is leaving the WWE for good and following in his brother Matt's footsteps by heading over to AEW. Matt recently transitioned to the rival promotion in order to have more time in the ring and work on characters/storylines he was particularly excited about.
Now WWE fans think that there are some telltale signs of Jeff Hardy's own departure from the WWE, namely a recent loss to Jinder Mahal. PWInsider reveals that this simply isn't the case.
Jeff Hardy reportedly signed a contract with the promotion last year that should last about two to three years: "Since the usage of Jeff Hardy the last few weeks (appearing on WWE Main Event) followed by his loss tonight on Raw seems to have sparked questions about whether his WWE contract is coming to an end, we are told by a WWE source that Hardy still has 'a good chunk of time left on his deal' as he acknowledged last year that he had signed a new deal."
What further fueled speculation that he was leaving the WWE was that prior to his match against Jinder Mahal he hadn't appeared on WWE programming for a few weeks. Hardy faced Jinder twice and lost ... twice.
Then he posted a tweet online in which he posted a video clip of him and Matt with the caption: "We started together ... Would you like to see us finish together?"
Naturally, that got a lot of people wondering just what the hell is going on with Jeff's status in the WWE. Is he planning a return to the AEW to re-launch the well-known tag team? Or is he setting up for a possible future reunion with Matt once his contract with the WWE is up?
So no, Jeff Hardy isn't retiring.
At least that's what all reports are indicating online. Don't be surprised if you see him in the WWE for a little while longer. Of course, there's always a possibility that his contract is currently being renegotiated, or that WWE brass is considering letting him off the hook, seeing that they've been making significant cuts to their roster of talent.
Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe were some of the most shocking cuts that fans expressed ire over, but at least the WWE's planning on bringing Samoa Joe back for a non-wrestling role in NXT.