Royal Rumble Could Be the Perfect Time for Ronda Rousey's WWE Return

As fast as Ronda Rousey joined the WWE as a ferocious up and comer, she was gone. She competed in six pay-per-view events and almost 30 matches total and even earned the Raw Women’s Championship shortly after she burst into the company as a worthy fighter. She even had a shtick from the beginning by paying homage to Rowdy Roddy Piper.

But after losing in a winner-take-all match against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35, she disappeared. Officially, Ronda took a break from wrestling to focus on her personal life, but with the way she blew into the WWE and made such an impact so soon, her sudden exit left fans wanting more. And now that the next WrestleMania is on the horizon, fans want to know if Ronda will be back.