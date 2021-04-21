Ronda Rousey and Husband Travis Browne Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Ronda Rousey and Husband Travis Browne Are Expecting Their First Child TogetherBy Allison Cacich
Apr. 21 2021, Published 12:54 p.m. ET
Back in 2019, Olympic medalist Ronda Rousey appeared on Season 9 of Total Divas to share that she wanted to have a baby with her husband. Though the 34-year-old is currently on hiatus from WWE, she’s been busy building her acting resume and settling into life as a new wife and stepmom. Scroll down for a quick introduction to the athlete.
Who is Ronda Rousey’s husband?
The brunette beauty married UFC fighter Travis Browne in August 2017 after two years of dating. The ceremony took place in the groom’s home state of Hawaii and Ronda wore a backless, beaded gown by designer Galia Lahav.
"[Travis], nothing is better than doin' life with you, thanks for stickin' around for another year," the former mixed martial artist wrote on her hubby’s 37th birthday. "You make my dreams come true every day!!!"
Ronda is also stepmom to Travis’ two sons, Kaleo and Keawe, from a previous marriage. In 2018, the proud father shared a sweet clip of the duo’s reaction to seeing the Raw Women’s champ make a surprise appearance at WWE’s Royal Rumble.
"So hard not telling these boys what was going on!" Travis captioned the video. "[Ronda] I absolutely love seeing that smile on your face! Your boys are very proud of you!"
In a May 2018 interview, Ronda revealed that she wants to have kids with Travis "soon, someday soon, but I don’t know yet." In April 2019, she joked that the two were taking an "#impregnationvacation," but it wasn't until 2021 that Travis and Ronda announced that they are expecting their first child together.
Ronda previously held a recurring rold on '9-1-1.'
Apart from being a reality star, Ronda had a recurring role on Season 3 of Fox’s procedural drama 9-1-1. In an ironic twist, she was rushed to the hospital during filming after slamming her hand in a boat door.
"I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking," Ronda recalled on Instagram alongside a gruesome photo of her injury. "They promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws. I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover."
Despite nearly losing her finger, the actress explained she "already had 50 percent range of motion" just three days after the accident. Not surprising for someone who’s used to getting knocked down!
Is Ronda Rousey returning to WWE?
The popular fighter has yet to reveal whether she’ll wrestle for the company again, though we're guessing that if she intends to, it probably won't be for a while now that she is pregnant and will soon be very busy with the "baddest baby on the planet."
Ronda previously hit back at speculation that she’s taking time off to start a family with Travis. "I honestly don’t know why [anyone] feels like [they’re] an authority to speak on the plans for my uterus," she told ESPN back in 2019. "Leave me and my reproductive organs alone." PREACH.