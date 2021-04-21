Ronda Rousey and Husband Travis Browne Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Back in 2019, Olympic medalist Ronda Rousey appeared on Season 9 of Total Divas to share that she wanted to have a baby with her husband . Though the 34-year-old is currently on hiatus from WWE, she’s been busy building her acting resume and settling into life as a new wife and stepmom. Scroll down for a quick introduction to the athlete.

Who is Ronda Rousey’s husband?

The brunette beauty married UFC fighter Travis Browne in August 2017 after two years of dating. The ceremony took place in the groom’s home state of Hawaii and Ronda wore a backless, beaded gown by designer Galia Lahav.

"[Travis], nothing is better than doin' life with you, thanks for stickin' around for another year," the former mixed martial artist wrote on her hubby’s 37th birthday. "You make my dreams come true every day!!!"

Ronda is also stepmom to Travis’ two sons, Kaleo and Keawe, from a previous marriage. In 2018, the proud father shared a sweet clip of the duo’s reaction to seeing the Raw Women’s champ make a surprise appearance at WWE’s Royal Rumble.

"So hard not telling these boys what was going on!" Travis captioned the video. "[Ronda] I absolutely love seeing that smile on your face! Your boys are very proud of you!"

In a May 2018 interview, Ronda revealed that she wants to have kids with Travis "soon, someday soon, but I don’t know yet." In April 2019, she joked that the two were taking an "#impregnationvacation," but it wasn't until 2021 that Travis and Ronda announced that they are expecting their first child together.