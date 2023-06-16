Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > UFC Conor McGregor Has Been Accused of Sexually Assaulting Someone at the NBA Finals UFC star Conor McGregor has been accused of sexually assaulting someone during an NBA Finals game. What did he do? Here's what we know. By Joseph Allen Jun. 16 2023, Published 9:52 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

After years of lawsuits and allegations of violent behavior, UFC star Conor McGregor is facing some of the most serious accusations of his career. The allegations stem from his recent appearance at an NBA Finals game in Miami in June 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Now that the allegations are public, many are wondering what McGregor is accused of doing, and what the story around the incident is. Keep reading for all of the details.

What did Conor McGregor do?

McGregor has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The allegations come from legal documents obtained by ESPN, and the documents allege that the assault occurred during Game 4 of the Finals on June 9. A spokesperson for the Miami Police Department said that they were investigating the case following a report that was filed on June 11. According to the police department, no additional information will be made public.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Conor McGregor is facing a rape allegation.

According to the documents, the woman alleges that Conor forced himself on her in a VIP men's bathroom at the stadium. The documents also allege that he "aggressively" kissed her and then attempted to force her into multiple sexual acts. ESPN's reporting doesn't specifically mention rape, but it seems like the acts that are being described may meet that definition. Regardless, though, it's clear that the allegations against Conor are serious.

Article continues below advertisement

Conor allegedly perpetrated the attack after separating the woman from her friend and forcing her into the bathroom. After news of the allegation broke, Conor publicly denied the charges through his attorney, Barbara Llanes. "Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated," she said in a statement. The UFC also issued a statement after the allegations became public, saying that they would follow the case closely.

According to the statement, the UFC "will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident. UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements." Conor was at Game 4 of the Finals, which was between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, as a guest of the NBA. He participated in a sketch at halftime designed to promote a recovery spray.

Article continues below advertisement

Conor McGregor has faced assault allegations on four prior occasions.

Although this is the first time that Conor has faced these kinds of allegations on U.S. soil, he has been accused of assault on four previous occasions. The UFC fighter has yet to face any legal consequences related to any of the allegations, and at least one of the cases has been dropped. The NBA and the Heat both acknowledged the allegations, and said they would work to obtain more information.

"We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation," the Heat said. "Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment." Conor is a former featherweight and lightweight champion, and has made more money than anyone else in the history of mixed martial arts. He has also taken part in several of the most watched pay-per-view events in history, including a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in 2017.