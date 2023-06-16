Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE Randy Orton's Wife Was a Big Wrestling Fan Before the Pair Got Married Randy Orton's wife was a big fan of wrestling before they got married, but she is not someone who competes in wrestling events herself. By Joseph Allen Jun. 16 2023, Updated 11:31 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@randyorton

In the modern WWE, there are plenty of couples who are both part of the wrestling world. Randy Orton, though, is one of the few stars in professional wrestling who married someone totally unconnected from the sport, except for the fact that she was a huge fan.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, as fans continue to speculate about a back injury that has kept Randy out of the ring for over a year now, many are also curious about who his wife is, and how long the two of them have been together.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Randy Orton's wife?

Randy Orton is married to Kim Marie Kessler Orton, a New York socialite who was a big fan of the WWE even before they got together. Kim apparently used to joke with friends that she would one day meet and then marry "The Viper" Randy Orton. The two met in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., at an event while she was a member of his fan club. Randy apparently spotted her in the crowd at the event and introduced himself. The rest, as they say, is history.

In an interview after their marriage, Kim said that she felt attached to Randy before the two even met. "In my brain, way before I met Randy, he was my boyfriend," she told Renee Young. The two dated for a few months, and Randy ultimately proposed during a romantic trip to Bora Bora. The two were married just three months after their engagement on Nov. 14, 2015, and Kim's three sons as well as Randy's daughter were all in attendance.

Article continues below advertisement

Randy also said that, in spite of Kim's joking desire to date him which went back years, she would lie about their relationship early on in part to avoid the attention that would come with being his girlfriend. Since their relationship went public, she has occasionally faced outrage from fans, although that outrage seems to have, at least generally speaking, been over next to nothing.

Article continues below advertisement

How many kids do Randy and Kim have?

Kim was married once before her marriage to Randy, but she has not offered a lot of detail on that marriage. We do know, though, that she had three children with her first husband: Anthony, Robbie, and Michael. Randy also has a daughter named Alana from his first marriage to gymnast Samantha Speno. Kim and Randy also have a child together, who they welcomed in 2016, named Brooklyn Rose Orton.

Article continues below advertisement

Generally speaking, their large blended family seem to work well together, and Randy and Kim's marriage has mostly been smooth sailing. There was a little flair up of drama in 2021 after a fellow wrestler named Alexa Bliss got a little too up close and personal with Randy in the ring during an intergender fight.