When Will the Bella Army See Nikki and Brie Back in the WWE Ring?

In March 2019, Brie announced in the finale of Total Bellas that she was ready to retire from wrestling. In an on-screen conversation with her sister she says, "I decided that after Evolution, I'm gonna be fully retired. Fully done. I love WWE, but the one thing I learned is that I can't do everything. I just can't."

About two weeks after, Nikki announced that she was retiring and hanging up her wrestling boots after 12 years with WWE.