Lacey Evans' Real-Life Pregnancy Will Play out in the WWE

There's nothing like a surprise pregnancy to add even more drama to the soap opera-esque storylines WWE fans eat up on Monday Night Raw . But when Lacey Evans announced she's pregnant, presumably with Ric Flair's baby thanks to their sordid love affair that was written into the show, many fans wondered if she's pregnant in real life and who her actual baby daddy, or husband, is.

Because as juicy as it would be to assume that Lacey and *the* Ric Flair are really a thing, it's all for the entertainment part of the WWE. And, like many a storyline from over the years, it's one that will be enticing as it plays out with Ric's daughter, Charlotte Flair's, desire to get Lacey back in the ring despite her being pregnant with Charlotte's fictional half-sibling. It's a wild one.