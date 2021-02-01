If Shayna Baszler's Dating Anyone, Then She's Really Good at Keeping It a Secret

This year's Royal Rumble card has got some high-profile matchups on it, including Randy Orton vs. Edge, Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg, Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens, and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella.

While Asuka and Charlotte Flair have been enjoying the tag team championship for a while now, many fans predict that they will succumb to Nia Jax and Shayna at RR 2021.