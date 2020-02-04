We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: WWE

Angel Garza Beat Rey Mysterio in His WWE 'Raw' Debut, Marking Him as an Instant Heel

As if the WWE roster wasn't already full enough, Raw’s Feb. 3 episode officially introduced another new wrestler, Angel Garza, into the fold. The former NXT champion was already on the WWE payroll thanks to his contract with the lower tier wrestling company and it only made sense for him to eventually be given the chance to prove himself as a regular on a show like Raw.

While it was unclear to some fans how he would be portrayed in his Raw debut, Angel marked himself as an immediate heel when he beat Humberto Carrillo and then went up against Rey Mysterio, who he also took out. He is officially part of Monday night Raw, but those who are unfamiliar with the former luchador are probably wondering who he is.