WWE Star Roman Reigns Is a "Papa Bear" of Five Alongside His Wife, Galina Becker

He and his wife , Galina Becker, welcomed their first daughter, Joelle, in 2008. Their twin boys were born in 2016. They announced that they were expecting their second set of twins in April 2020. Here's what you should know about the family.

WWE wrestler Roman Reigns (aka Leati Joseph "Joe" Anoa'i) knows no bounds when it comes to protecting the privacy of his children.

Roman Reigns and his wife, Galina Becker, share five kids.

Roman and Galina tied the knot on Dec. 6, 2014, at a wedding ceremony held on a private island in the Bahamas. It's understood that Roman and the Jacksonville-born fitness model were friends before they started dating, and they had their first daughter, Joelle, out of wedlock. They likely met while still at college. Roman and Galina studied at the Georgia Institute of Technology — where Roman played for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team.

Roman was diagnosed with leukemia in 2008 at age 22. His career as a football player was about to take off, and Galina was already pregnant with Joelle. The three combined led to too much stress, leading him to take a break from football.

Roman signed to WWE in 2010. He made his televised debut the same year when he appeared in a 15-man battle royal. Between 2012 and 2014, he, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins performed as part of the legendary wrestling stable, The Shield.

His rise to the top began shortly after The Shield — also referred to as the "three-headed dragon" — fell apart because of Seth's betrayal. Roman triumphed over Big Show, Kane, and Rusev in the final round of the 2015 Royal Rumble, which earned him a one-way ticket to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship — which he promptly won. Just a year later, he and his wife, Galina, welcomed their first set of twins.

The proud parents are notoriously secretive when it comes to their kids. They have yet to reveal the names of their twin sons. According to a previous YouTube video by The Sniffer, there's a chance that Roman accidentally let slip in early 2020, when he unintentionally shared a video of himself and his son on Instagram. It seems that the twins made no media appearance, other than the rumored mishap.

Likewise, Roman and Galina kept quiet about the arrival of their younger twins. In an April 2020 interview with Muscle & Fitness, the wrestler mentioned in passing — almost as though by accident — that he and Galina were expecting their second set of twins. "Three, with two in the oven. I'm looking to be Papa Bear Five. Breaking news, we haven't shared that!" Roman told Muscle & Fitness.

