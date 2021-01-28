Pauly D Is Already Calling Nikki Hall His "Wifey"

Pauly D's partner in crime and Jersey Shore bestie, Vinny Guadagnino, also tried to find someone on two seasons of Double Shot at Love. Unfortunately for him, things didn't quite work out. In July 2020, he was rumored to be dating Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago. Now, however, it appears that he's single .

Could there be a third season of Double Shot at Love? Maybe Vinny invites Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to take Pauly D's place in finding love with him, and Ronnie will continue his awkwardness around women that he showed this season during the cast’s dating segment for him.

Until that mess happens, if it does, Vinny will just have to be there for his best friend as Pauly D works on taking the next steps with his girlfriend.

Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.