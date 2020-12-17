Financially Speaking, the 'Jersey Shore' Cast Has Come a Long Way

Financially Speaking, the 'Jersey Shore' Cast Has Come a Long WayBy Pippa Raga
Updated
The cast of Jersey Shore have come a long way since the show first debuted 11 years ago. Starting out as a group of strangers who agreed to spend the summer with each other, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Angelina Pivarnick, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly Delvecchio, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are now all grown up and friends for life.
Which means that they’re reuniting for another season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (mostly).
Over Jersey Shore's six-season run, the roommates were paid well, as evidenced by the luxurious lifestyle each of them lives today. But while they were all compensated for their appearances on the show, each cast member commanded a different salary depending on how popular they were with the fans. With the fourth season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, viewers want to know what kind of salary each cast member makes today, especially now that they’re all well-established celebrities.
What is the salary and current net worth of each roommate on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi
As everyone’s favorite meatball, Snooki was probably the reason you got hooked on to Jersey Shore in the first place. Snooki quickly established herself as a fan-favorite with catchphrases like “WAH” and her fondness for doing backflips in the middle of the club. Nicole was such a hit on the show that she went from making $2,200 per episode in the first season to an impressive $150,000 an episode in the final two seasons.
Today, she has an estimated net worth of about $4 million.
Jenni “JWoww” Farley
Snooki’s partner-in-crime, JWoww, was responsible for some of the most epic drunken fights during the early seasons of the show. Who can forget the fight with Sammi when JWoww lost all of her fake lashes and nails, or the time she punched Mike “The Situation” in the face, or the time she cheated on her then-boyfriend with Pauly D (and subsequently revealed to everyone that he had a penis piercing)?
Her crazy antics earned JWoww $100,000 per episode and after Jersey Shore wrapped up, she appeared on Snooki & JWoww. Her estimated net worth is around $4 million.
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino
Known for his rock-hard abs and diabolical mind, Mike “The Situation” is one of the Jersey Shore cast’s top earners. “The Situation” commands $150,000 per episode, which amounts to around $2 million to appear in a single season.
But despite all his hard-earned cash, why does Mike have a relatively lower net worth of $300,000? Mike had an unfortunate run-in with the IRS, and in 2017 it was revealed that he was being charged with tax evasion and filing a false tax return for his clothing business, Situation Nation.
Hopefully appearing on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will help him bring that number up again.
Deena Cortese
When Angelina made her second and final exit from the series during Season 3, Deena stepped in and steadily made her way into fans’ hearts. The self-named “Blast in a Glass” managed to get herself arrested, hooked up with men and women, and gave audiences some full-frontal nudity, cementing herself as an indispensable cast member.
In the past, Deena was making a shockingly low salary compared to the other roommates at $40,000 per episode. However, since appearing on a couple of seasons of Jersey Shore as well as Couples Therapy, Deena now commands $100,000 per episode for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
She’s estimated to have a solid $1 million net worth.
Angelina Pivarnick
Angelina only appeared on Jersey Shore for two seasons, but both times, she left the house early to go home. Angelina reportedly was making $3,000 per episode for Season 1 and was bumped up to $15,000 for Season 2. By the third season, Angelina had left the show for good.
That is, until her return on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Although she had a short stint on the show, Angelina managed to rack up an impressive $2 million from her time on Jersey Shore, and it’s assumed that she’s making much more than $15,000 per episode for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, since she seems to be doing all the heavy lifting in terms of bringing the drama.
Vinny Guadagnino
Viewers quickly fell in love with Vinny’s classic Italian charm and undying love for his mother, and soon he was earning $90,000 per episode on the original Jersey Shore, an amount he still commands for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
Since his rise to reality stardom, Vinny’s also appeared on two seasons of A Double Shot at Love, and hosted a talk show called The Show With Vinny.
Vinny now has an estimated net worth of $3 million.
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro
For his messiness, infidelities, and constant gaslighting of Sammi, Ronnie earned an impressive $80,000 per episode. This was later bumped up to $150,000 per episode, given his penchant for starting fights and always instigating or being in the center of drama.
Ronnie still makes $150,000 per episode and has a net worth of around $3 million.
Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio
No one has contributed more catchphrases to Jersey Shore than Pauly D. From “It’s T-Shirt Time” to “Cabs Are Here,” Pauly D gained a passionate fan base and earned $150,000 per episode while on Jersey Shore, which is also the salary he makes for his appearances on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
Pauly’s also been on two seasons of A Double Shot at Love with Vinny, and in addition to his reality show work, Pauly also makes money from DJing all over the world.
His current net worth is an extremely impressive $20 million.