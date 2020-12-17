Financially Speaking, the 'Jersey Shore' Cast Has Come a Long Way

The cast of Jersey Shore have come a long way since the show first debuted 11 years ago. Starting out as a group of strangers who agreed to spend the summer with each other, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Angelina Pivarnick, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly Delvecchio, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are now all grown up and friends for life.

Which means that they’re reuniting for another season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (mostly).