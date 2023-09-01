Home > Television > Reality TV > Jersey Shore 'Jersey Shore's' Sammi Gets Real About Kids And Freezing Her Eggs -- Here's What She Said! Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola sat down for a serious conversation about kids on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.' Here's what she said about freezing her eggs. By D.M. Aug. 31 2023, Published 9:23 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Jersey Shore

Season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has seen the cast – which includes Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick – discuss sensitive personal issues. Now, Sammi is getting candid about her journey to motherhood and her decision to freeze her eggs.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole, Jenni, and Deena have been mothers for some time. Nicole had her first child, Lorenzo, in 2012 with husband Jionni LaValle. Two years later, the couple welcomed their daughter, Giovanna Marie LaValle, and their third child in 2019. Deena, who tied the knot with Chris Bucker in 2017, has two sons of her own. While Jenni and her ex-husband, Roger Matthews, share two children – Meilani and Greyson.

Source: Getty

Article continues below advertisement

Jenni previously opened up about parenting alongside her castmate, Nicole, and revealed that their daughters are very close. “They FaceTime each other almost every day,” Jenni told Us Weekly. She went on to reveal that the girls “love being on TV” and would likely end up working in the entertainment industry. Now, Sammi is getting real about her hopes for motherhood and the possibility of having kids of her own someday.

Why did Sammi freeze her eggs?

Sammi made her return to Jersey Shore for Season 6b, which premiered on August 3. During her time away from reality TV, Sammi opened up a clothing boutique and has since started dating Justin May. Justin previously worked at the famed Jersey Shore nightclub Karma, which the cast frequented during their time on the MTV show. Now that Sammi is in a committed relationship, she is seemingly ready to start a family. She sat down with Angelina and revealed that she had decided to freeze her eggs.

Article continues below advertisement

“I got my eggs frozen,” Sammi says. Adding, “I'm over it. At 36, I truthfully thought I'd be married with kids living in some house somewhere. And it's just not where I'm at right now in my life.” She also expressed concern about her biological clock, exclaiming, “It sucks to be a woman at this age.” Sammi went on to suggest that she was not trying to rush into motherhood, while Angelina emphasized that the two were getting older.

Article continues below advertisement

The men of ‘Jersey Shore’ are also parents!

Sammi and Angelina are not the only members of Jersey Shore that are not parents. Vinny, who is dating former Bachelorette star Gabby Windey, has yet to have children of his own. Meanwhile, Pauly, Mike, and Ronnie are all dads and often share photos of their kids on social media.