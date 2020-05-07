Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Has Left Her 'Jersey Shore' Days in the Past

When Jersey Shore premiered on MTV in 2009, few could have predicted that it would become a cultural phenomenon and a must-watch show. The reality series featured seven roommates living in a house at the Jersey Shore and balancing their time between partying, working at the T-shirt shop, and of course, GTLing.

One of the central focuses on Jersey Shore was the burgeoning love story between Ronnie and Sammi.

By the end of the first season, the two were engaged in an on-and-off romance that would last beyond the show's end in 2012.

Sammi became known for shouting "Ron, STOP" and for crying about how he treated her. After the couple split for good in 2014, it was no surprise that Sammi decided not to join the show's revival, Jersey Shore Family Vacation in 2017.

Where is Sammi "Sweetheart" now? The former roommate is engaged and focused on ventures outside of reality TV.