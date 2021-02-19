'Jersey Shore' Isn't Scripted — but Producers Did Fake a Bunch of Crazy Scenes

Some (most) episodes of Jersey Shore are so insane, it's hard to believe they're all real. Could a group of people really party that hard and cause such chaos? Like all "reality" TV shows, there's always a bit (or a lot) of skepticism over whether or not we're seeing real life play out. And with Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation , the truth might just shock you.

Is 'Jersey Shore' scripted?

It depends on which cast member you ask if you want the real answer to the question, "Is Jersey Shore scripted?". It seems like Jersey Shore wasn't scripted, but editors certainly took liberties. Pauly DelVecchio claims he never saw a script the entire time he was on Jersey Shore. However, Snooki said that the show was extremely edited, to the point where cast members didn't even understand what was going on in the show.

"Nothing made sense to us because we know what exactly happened," she said in 2018.

.@snooki reveals just how heavily edited certain parts of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" are: "Nothing made sense to us because we know what exactly happened." pic.twitter.com/4byDN0OudB — AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) September 19, 2018

Snooki later reiterated, "We aren’t scripted. But what does happen is the editing and how it comes off. That is not our control."

Not necessarily. We aren’t scripted. But what does happen is the editing and how it comes off. That is not our control. https://t.co/SiBURglLOD — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) September 14, 2018

However, just because Jersey Shore wasn't scripted, doesn't mean that a lot of aspects of it weren't fake, though. For instance, Snooki's nickname wasn't actually her name in real life. Nicole LaValle became Snooki for the show — before that, she was just known as Nicole. Apparently, when applying to be cast in Jersey Shore, the application asked for a nickname, and her friend jokingly put down "Snooki." And the rest is history.

Another fake plot point was Paul and Vinny's epic street fight in Season 4 when they were in Italy. That was 100 percent acting. Also, as you may already guess, the cast didn't exactly work at The Shore Store. They did technically get paid by The Shore Store (in lieu of getting paid by MTV directly), but they went from making $10 an hour to $20 an hour, and they didn't really work much. This was just a way to show the cast "working" like real people. So relatable!

Also, no, Snooki didn't actually crash into a police car. That was all allegedly set up. But super entertaining nonetheless.

One big aspect that is maybe the most shockingly fake is that most of the cast members aren't even from New Jersey. Nor are they all Italian. Which was, ya know, the whole premise of the show. Sammi and Deena are the only ones who were born in New Jersey. Vinny and The Situation are from Staten Island, Ronnie is from the Bronx, and JWoww and Snooki are from New York. Snooki, basically the star of the show, is originally from Chile. (However, she was adopted by Italian-American parents.)

All the crazy partying and relationship issues between friends and couples was mostly real. Maybe a bit exaggerated, but the show didn't mess with everyone's dynamics too much.