See How the Cast of 'Jersey Shore' Has Transformed Since Their "GTL" Days

Mike joined the Jersey Shore house at the age of 27 and quickly established himself as “the Situation,” which was also his nickname for his abs.

Since being on the show, Mike has overcome a lot of obstacles, per InTouch. He dealt with an addiction to prescription drugs for which he went to rehab in 2012 and then again in 2015. Mike also did some jail time for tax evasion in 2019.

Since then, Mike married his high-school sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, and the two have an adorable son, Romeo.