See How the Cast of 'Jersey Shore' Has Transformed Since Their "GTL" Days
The cast of Jersey Shore have been through a lot on our screens since the show premiered on MTV in 2009. The series introduced the world to an unforgettable crew and their early days of beach-going and fist-pumping transformed the way viewers around the world now think of New Jersey.
But it’s been a few years since the days of "GTL" and partying on the shore. These days, you can catch up with most of the original cast on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.
See how much they've transformed since their younger days on the boardwalk. Keep scrolling to see the Jersey Shore cast, then and now.
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino
Mike joined the Jersey Shore house at the age of 27 and quickly established himself as “the Situation,” which was also his nickname for his abs.
Since being on the show, Mike has overcome a lot of obstacles, per InTouch. He dealt with an addiction to prescription drugs for which he went to rehab in 2012 and then again in 2015. Mike also did some jail time for tax evasion in 2019.
Since then, Mike married his high-school sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, and the two have an adorable son, Romeo.
Deena Cortese
Deena was a longtime friend of Snooki's but she didn’t join the show until Season 3, when she memorably introduced herself as a “blast in a glass.”
After the show, the reality star went on to marry her longtime boyfriend Chris Buckner and the two welcomed a son named Christopher John in 2019.
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro
Ronnie joined the show in its debut season at the age of 24 and spent most of the show arguing with then-girlfriend, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.
After the show, Ronnie and his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley had a daughter named Ariana Sky, but their relationship was marred with legal issues. These days, Ronnie's on a better path, and in June 2021, he got engaged to girlfriend Saffire Matos.
Angelina Pivarnick
Angelina went through much of her time on Jersey Shore at odds with the rest of the cast but managed to patch things up enough to appear on Jersey Shore Family Reunion.
In 2019, she married her boyfriend Chris Larangeira but the marriage didn’t last long, as Chris filed for divorce in February 2022.
Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola
After her messy on-again, off-again relationship with Ronnie on Jersey Shore, Sammi moved in with him when the show ended but the couple broke up for good in 2014.
Sammi went on to date Christian Biscardi, to whom she got engaged in March 2019. The couple were forced to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic and sadly broke up in July 2021. According to Life & Style, Sammi is now dating Justin May.
Jenny “JWoww” Farley
JWoww met the father of her future kids, Roger Matthews, in Season 3 of Jersey Shore at the nightclub Karma. The two had their daughter Meilani in July 2014, got married in October 2015, and had a son named Greyson in 2016.
According to Entertainment News, the couple split up in 2018, and as of March 2021, the reality star has been engaged to wrestler Zack Clayton Caprinello.
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi
By the time Jersey Shore ended, Snooki was arguably the most famous member of the cast.
After leaving the show, Snooki married her boyfriend Jionni LaValle, who she met in Season 3. The couple have three children: a son named Lorenzo, a daughter Giovanna, and a third son, Angelo. Snooki can also call herself an author, having penned Confessions of a Guidette in 2011.
Vinny Guadagnino
After Jersey Shore, Vinny and cast mate Pauly D went on to star in their own dating show called A Double Shot of Love. Unfortunately, Vinny has not (yet!) found his match on the series.
These days, Vinny is doing a residency at Chippendales in Las Vegas and is a proponent of the Keto diet. He even wrote a book called The Keto Guido.
Pauly (DJ Pauly D) DelVecchio
Pauly — who had a daughter in 2013 with a one-time fling — had better luck than his co-host on A Double Shot of Love. Despite not leaving Season 1 with contestant Nikki Hall, the two reconnected in Season 2 and spent the COVID-19 quarantine together. As recently as June 2022, the couple are still going strong, and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino even told In Touch that he can "definitely see" wedding bells in their future.