'Jersey Shore' Reboot Halts Production After Original Cast Speaks out
When Jersey Shore premiered in 2009, the show quickly cemented itself as a seminal work within the genre of trashy reality TV. Running for a total of 6 seasons, the series even spawned a few spinoffs, including 2018’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which follows the exploits of the original cast who, six years after the Jersey Shore finale, were mostly married with children.
Recently, MTV tried to recapitalize on the original show’s success by announcing a Jersey Shore reboot with an all-new cast. However, filming in Atlantic City has already been put on hold and there are rumors that the reboot has been canceled. So, what exactly is going on with Jersey Shore 2.0?
Is the 'Jersey Shore' reboot canceled?
The Jersey Shore reboot looked like it was well underway. A filming location in Atlantic City, N.J., had been secured and the new cast of housemates were ready for a summer of shenanigans on the shore. But less than a week into filming, it appears that production has come to a halt.
TMZ reports that the house the new castmates were slated to stay in, which had been fitted with “cameras, lighting, and a security guard,” has been packed up and all production equipment has been moved out.
OG cast member Angelina Pivarnick took to Twitter to discuss the news that MTV had halted production of the spinoff, saying, “Paused = Canceled.” But as of this July 14 writing, MTV has only confirmed that the production has been paused.
Sources close to the production explained that the only reason the network would pull the plug this early in filming would be due to a problem with the cast not being able to “vibe” or with some other behavioral issue. One source told TMZ that it was simply a matter of production details needing to be ironed out.
This isn’t the first bump in the road for Jersey Shore 2.0. According to a report in People, MTV first announced the reboot in May 2022 with a press release that described the show as “chronicl[ing] a new generation of share house roommates hitting the same famed beaches and boardwalks along the Atlantic to make new memories all summer long.”
But when it became clear that none of the original cast would be featured in the spinoff, the OG roommates put out a joint statement on their individual Twitter accounts. “As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see,” they said, criticizing the network’s actions.
“We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family, and continue to open our lives for the world," the statement continued. "So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers.”
The posts ended with the cast mates plugging the latest episode of the sequel series they star in, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which also airs on MTV.
According to TMZ, executives at MTV were blindsided by the joint statement, calling the cast “ungrateful” and claiming that the network was never in trouble prior to the release of Jersey Shore.