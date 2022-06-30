Distractify
Jersey Shore cast
Source: Getty Images

How Old Is the Cast of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'? These Are Their Ages

When reality-TV lovers first met the cast of Jersey Shore in 2009, they were in their 20s and ready to live it up by the ocean with the cameras rolling. The party-loving cast members lived under one roof, enjoying their time together while also trying not to bite one another's heads off.

The original Jersey Shore, which ran until 2012, was a huge hit and spawned more than one spinoff along the way. Its most recent one is Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which debuted in 2018 and is still airing today.

How old are all the cast members now in 2022? Here’s an update.

Nicole Polizzi, aka Snooki –– 34 years old

Snooki from 'Jersey Shore'
Source: Getty Images

Most people who watch Jersey Shore absolutely love Snooki and her infectious personality. Her real name is Nicole Polizzi, and she’s one of the funniest and most charismatic members of the cast. Born on Nov. 23, 1987, she’s currently 34 years old.

Mike Sorrentino, aka The Situation –– 39 years old

Mike Sorrentino
Source: Getty Images

When it comes to bringing drama to any situation, Mike Sorrentino has been known to do just that. His nickname is The Situation, and as of now, he’s 39 years old. Born on the Fourth of July in 1982, Mike struggled with some legal issues before and during Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but he's on the right track now.

Jenni Farley, aka JWoww – 37 years old

Jenni Farley
Source: Getty Images

At 37 years old, Jenni Farley is looking as youthful and amazing as ever. Her nickname is JWoww, which makes a lot of sense based on her big personality, though she previously explained that her nickname came about because guys would say "Wow" when she walked by. She was born on Feb. 27, 1985.

Paul Michael DelVecchio, aka DJ Pauly D –– 41 years old

DJ Pauly D
Source: Getty Images

The oldest cast member from Jersey Shore happens to be none other than DJ Pauly D. He’s 41 years old now, but it's clear he's still living life as if he’s in his 20s. Born on July 5, 1980, he’s been thriving as a DJ with a Las Vegas residency on top of being a reality TV star.

Angelina Pivarnick –– 36 years old

Angelina Pivarnick
Source: Getty Images

Not everyone who stars on Jersey Shore ends up walking away with a cute and catchy nickname. That happens to be the case with 36-year-old Angelina Pivarnick. (Though, to be fair, the others did briefly call her "Jolie" on the original show — but the nickname never stuck.) Born on June 26, 1986, Angelina had some drama with her fellow co-stars over the years, but things seem to be cordial for the most part now.

Deena Nicole Cortese –– 35 years old

Deena Nicole Cortese
Source: Getty Images

Deena Nicole Cortese was introduced to the cast of the original Jersey Shore after Angelina left. (Angelina exited during Season 1 and then again during Season 2, but popped up in later seasons.) Deena joined in Season 3 and was there to stay. Born on Jan. 13, 1987, she’s 35 years old now.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro — 36 years old

ronnie ortiz-magro
Source: Getty Images

It’s going to be hard for reality TV lovers to forget about all the drama Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was mixed up in when Jersey Shore first landed on television. His drama with Sammi (more on her later!) was explosive. More recently, a lot of fans have taken note of the fact that he has truly grown as a person. Born on Dec. 4, 1985, he’s currently 36 years old.

Vinny Guadagnino –– 34 years old

Vinny Guadagnino
Source: Getty Images

Born on Nov. 11, 1987, Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino is currently 34 years old. His time on the hit franchise show has him just as popular as the rest of his co-stars. He's so popular, in fact, he's even had a residency with Chippendales in Las Vegas where he would perform in front of crowds.

Sammi Giancola, aka Sammi Sweetheart –– 35 years old

Sammi Giancola, a.k.a. Sammi Sweetheart
Source: Getty Images

There’s no denying the fact that Sammi Giancola, aka Sammi Sweetheart, went through a lot while filming the original Jersey Shore seasons. These days, she’s doing her own thing and has chosen not to return for the Family Vacation. Is there a chance she might be willing to join the cast in the future? (Deena and Mike recently gave Distractify their thoughts about that.) Born March 14, 1987, Sammi is now 35 years old.

Latest Jersey Shore News and Updates

