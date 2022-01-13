Snooki Has More Than One Business Outside of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'By Chrissy Bobic
When Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi originally took a break from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, it was to focus on her family. But it might have also been a way to put more work into her store and other ways to further her brand. Now that she's back for Season 5, seemingly full-time, does Snooki still have her store?
It has to be difficult to juggle two jobs, let alone two demanding careers. But if Pauly D can still DJ around the country while he films Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, then there's no reason Snooki can't hold onto her shop while she leaves New Jersey to film the show, even if it would be just as easy to give up the whole store thing and focus on Jersey Shore alone.
Snooki left 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' to focus on her family.
When the cast filmed Angelina Pivarnick's wedding and the ladies of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation recited a speech that insulted both Angelina and her new husband, Chris Larangeira, Snooki said she would never film with Angelina again. At the time, it seemed like the deciding factor in her departure from the show was the wedding alone. But it was much more than that.
In December 2019, Snooki revealed on her podcast Snooki & Joey that she left the show to spend more time with her family. She admitted that being away from her kids for long periods of filming was too much for her.
She said that spending three days in a row drinking and partying wasn't her "life anymore." But she popped back in at the end of Season 4 and now she's back for Season 5.
Does Snooki still have a store?
One of the benefits of quitting the show for Snooki might have been the ability to focus on her clothing boutique, The Snooki Shop. So now that she's back on the show and filming takes her out of town for weeks at a time, what does that mean for Snooki's store? If you had plans to visit the shop yourself, don't worry. It doesn't seem to be going anywhere any time soon.
The Snooki Shop is open seven days a week in Madison, N.J and Beacon, N.Y. You can also visit the shop online and buy some of Snooki's clothing and accessories that way. Even if she doesn't have the availability to be in her store full-time, Snooki seems to be intent on keeping it open despite her Jersey Shore return.
Snooki also created a brand of wine for moms.
Outside of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Snooki is a pretty busy woman. She has three kids with her husband, Jionni LaValle. And in addition to her store with multiple locations, she now has a line of wines called Messy Mawma.
Snooki explains on the website that she created the wines for moms who want to unwind together and have a good time. Even though her partying days are (mostly) behind her, Snooki hasn't lost the ability to have fun.
