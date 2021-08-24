Snooki and Her Alter Ego Dren Finally Show up on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'

Fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation finally saw Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi appear at the end of Episode 24 which aired on Aug. 5. As the gang geared up for Jenni "JWoww" Farley's birthday party, Deena Cortese had a big surprise up her sleeve, and that was Snooki. Deena didn't just want to have her surprise walk through the door, so she got a giant fake cake for Snooki to jump out of to surprise her bestie at breakfast.

When she finally sprang out of the enormous cake with a bottle of champagne in each hand, Jenni and all of their friends clapped and cheered and laughed as they welcomed their meatball back into the crew. The 33-year-old reality star was definitely making up for lost time with her roommates and started drinking early on in the day. She had consumed so much alcohol that everyone was worried that she wouldn't make it to JWoww's birthday party.

However, Snooki rallied together to celebrate her best friend's 35th birthday. It was apparent Nicole was having a great time with the rest of the cast, but as the evening wore on, it was also clear that she was quickly getting drunk. Throughout Episode 26 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, everyone started calling Nicole Dren. Keep reading to learn more about the nickname that the Jersey Shore cast members dread.

Why is Snooki sometimes called Dren?

Snooki's fellow castmates were calling her Dren because that's her drunk alter ego. According to Elite Daily, Snooki was given the nickname by the roommates back in Season 1 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after she peed in the pool one drunken night and blamed it on her drunk alter ego Dren. When she begins slurring her words, dropping things, or just acting overly drunk, everyone calls her Dren, and Dren appears at Jenni's birthday party.

After everyone sang "Happy Birthday" to Jenni, she blew out her candles on her super tall cake and thanked her friends. She said, "I love you all, thank you so much for making my day extra special. Especially you, Deena." Snooki chimed in, "Deena killed it." Angelina Pivarnick quickly jumped in to say, "Hey, excuse me over here. I did the freaking tequila thing." Nicole snarked back with, "Angelina, you weren't even involved."

Source: MTV

From there, it seemed like things grew tense between the two, and Jenni was seen whispering to her fiancé, Zack Carpinello, "It's a ticking time bomb," as she watched her castmates' interaction. She knew that Dren was in full effect. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, in a confessional, then told viewers there were "stages of progression'" that came with Snooki's drunkenness. He explained, "You meet different personalities. It's Nicole, and then you get Snooki, Snickers, Snookers, Snackers."

He went on to say, "It goes from Nicole being fun — flip — to Nicole being Dren. It's literally the difference of a couple sips." Jenni, in her confessional, also discussed Dren and shared, "I have very few tips on how to survive a Dren encounter. One: Never look Dren in the eyes. Two: If you see Dren coming and approaching, walk away. Because Dren will encroach, and she will get in your space, and she will not let you go."