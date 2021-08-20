'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Rumored to Have Been Fired from the Show

At this time, MTV has not announced any intention to fire Ronnie. He isn't filming for the forthcoming season because he has decided to take some time away. Per People , Ronnie took to social media to announce that audiences wouldn't see his face for a while. On his Instagram story, he shared, "After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored for too long."

He went on to say, "My No. 1 goal now is facing my struggles head-on. This process will be difficult. But my No. 1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter."

The news about Ronnie taking a break from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation came not too long after he was arrested. In April, Ronnie was arrested in Los Angeles for alleged domestic violence.