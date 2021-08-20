'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Rumored to Have Been Fired from the Show

'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Rumored to Have Been Fired from the ShowBy Toni Sutton
Aug. 19 2021, Published 8:12 p.m. ET
In the last few years, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The MTV personality's life has always played out on the small screen. From his relationships with other cast members to his baby mama drama, every detail has been addressed on the show.
Recently, the castmates were introduced to his now-fiancée, Saffire Mato. Besides that, the cameras haven't focused too much on what's happening with the 35-year-old. The Jersey Shore cast has been filming for the upcoming Season 5 of Family Vacation, but The Sun revealed that Ronnie hasn't participated after his latest domestic violence arrest. Some fans have been convinced that he might have been fired from Jersey Shore.
According to The Sun, a source told the outlet, "Ronnie is not filming, at least not as of now. The cast started filming a little here and there two weeks ago, but now they are all filming full force, sans Ron." Is Ronnie coming back to the series? Did he get fired from the show? Keep reading to find out everything we know about the situation.
Ronnie most likely won't be coming back for Season 5 of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.'
At this time, MTV has not announced any intention to fire Ronnie. He isn't filming for the forthcoming season because he has decided to take some time away. Per People, Ronnie took to social media to announce that audiences wouldn't see his face for a while. On his Instagram story, he shared, "After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored for too long."
He went on to say, "My No. 1 goal now is facing my struggles head-on. This process will be difficult. But my No. 1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter."
The news about Ronnie taking a break from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation came not too long after he was arrested. In April, Ronnie was arrested in Los Angeles for alleged domestic violence.
However, the details around the case were not revealed. Ronnie was later released on $100,000 bail after being in custody for only a couple of hours. At the time, Ronnie made it publicly known that he was seeking mental health treatment and he wouldn't be charged in the domestic violence case. He only had to appear in court for violating his probation, which stems from a separate domestic violence case involving his ex Jenn Harley.
