Meet Sammi Sweetheart's Boyfriend — He's Fresh Meat in the Reality TV World

Well before the official return of Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, fans shared videos of her filming with the cast. And after the Season 6 finale of the long-running MTV show, many are more curious than ever about her return, her boyfriend who was also seen filming with the gang, and what this means for the future of the show.

Even if Sammi's boyfriend isn't part of Jersey Shore in the same way she is, he's part of her life, which makes him a supporting cast member, so to speak. And while that means there truly is no hope for a Sammi and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro relationship part (insert number here because we've lost count), he can certainly compare notes with the other partners of the cast. So, who is Sammi's boyfriend on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation? Read on to find out.

Who is Sammi Sweetheart's boyfriend on 'Jersey Shore'?

Since Sammi left the original Jersey Shore in 2012, she has had multiple relationships. She was no longer in the public eye as much as the other cast members who remained in the franchise. However, Sammi has maintained a fan base that followed her personal life. This is especially true for her dating life, post-Ronnie and the toxic environment the two shared during the majority of Jersey Shore.

Now, Sammi is dating a guy by the name of Justin May. His Instagram doesn't give too many clues about who he is outside of someone who frequents clubs, both indoor and outdoor, and has adoration for Sammi, but he definitely looks like Sammi's type. And he appears to have a close relationship with his family.

According to his Facebook, Justin went to Rutgers University. Though it's unclear what he does for a living. He did once work as a bartender at Karma, the legendary club the cast frequented during the early days of the OG show. And he's tagged in multiple posts for another local bar.

When is Season 7 of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'?

Ahead of the Season 6 finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, there were reports of filming for the seventh season. And if MTV wants to keep the momentum going after bringing Sammi back in the Season 6 finale, they're going to have to premiere Season 7 fast.

Source: MTV

Luckily, the network has never been lax in doling out new seasons of shows like Family Vacation and those in the Teen Mom franchise at an alarming rate. There's almost never not a show in either franchise in rotation on MTV. Going on past season premieres, we can estimate that Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres as early as June 2023.