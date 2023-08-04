Home > Television > Reality TV > Jersey Shore 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation': Sammi "Sweetheart" Explains Why She Felt Insulted by Nicole "Snooki" 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation': Why did Sammi block Nicole "Snooki" on social media? Their "shore store" boutique beef explained. By Gabrielle Bernardini Aug. 3 2023, Published 9:01 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

She's back! Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns for Season 6, and the group is unknowingly getting another roommate. Yes, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is finally making her long-awaited return. But, in true Jersey Shore fashion, there is sure to be lots of drama as there are some unresolved issues between the "sweetest b---- you'll ever meet" and her castmates.

In the mid-season 6 premiere, Angelina Pivarnick admits that she reached out to Sammi via Instagram messaging. Angelina invites Sammi over to her house to "catch up." While the girls are chatting about their lives, Sammi admits that she has a bit of beef with some of the other girls. The MTV star says that she blocked Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi on social media. So, why did Sammi block Nicole?

'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation': Why did Sammi block Nicole on social media? Beef explained!

Following her drama on the infamous reality TV show, Sammi decided to take a step back from the spotlight and live a "normal life." While her former roommates continued their reality careers, Sammi tells Angelina that she didn't want to sign up for the show when it was rebooted. Instead, Sammi pursued her passion for clothes and opened up a beach boutique in Ocean City, N.J., called "Sweetheart Coast."

"I opened a beach boutique, something different than what anybody else had done and it's right on the boardwalk," Sam tells Angelina. "Nicole shortly after that decided to open up a beach boutique. I thought that was an insult to me." Fans that follow Nicole's career know that the self-proclaimed "Meatball" opened up her own clothing store called Snooki Shop, which now has several locations in New Jersey and New York.

Because she felt insulted by Nicole's actions, Sammi tells Angelina that she blocked her on social media. "I actually love Nicole. I just was hurt at the time," Sammi tells Jersey Shore cameras.

Why did Sammi unfollow the 'Jersey Shore' cast on social media?

Aside from having a bit of beef with Nicole, Sammi also tells Angelina that she hasn't spoken to Jenni "JWoww" Farley or Deena Cortese. In a previous interview, Jenni questioned why Sam talked and is supportive of Jersey Shore, but would not return to the show. Sam tells Angelina that she and Deena were close post-filming, but claims Deena stopped returning her texts and would not invite her to things. Therefore, she tells Angelina, she unfollowed her on social media.

Overall, Sam claims that when she decided to not be part of the show, she didn't want to see everyone's posts about their time on Jersey Shore. "When everybody signed back on I couldn't watch what they were doing," Sam tells Angelina. "I had to separate myself for my own good. So I got rid of them off Facebook and I think they got mad about that."