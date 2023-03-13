Sammi Sweetheart Is Making Every OG 'Jersey Shore' Fan's Dreams Come True With Her Return

It won't be long before we're all yelling "staahhp" at our TV screens all over again with Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola's return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. MTV and Sammi both shared social media posts with Sammi in front of a greenscreen and confirmed her return. Technically, this is her debut on the show's reboot, but when does Sammi Sweetheart come back on Jersey Shore and how long is she here to stay this time around?

These are the questions swirling in every fan's mind as they get ready to see the long-awaited reunion between the former main cast member and her roomies, who all continued in the franchise without her. To be fair, Sammi made the decision not to return to the show after her 2012 exit, following the finale of the original Jersey Shore series. But finally, after more than 10 years away, Sammit is set to make her return.

When does Sammi Sweetheart come back on 'Jersey Shore'?

On March 12, Sammi posted a selfie on Instagram in front of a green screen, presumably in an MTV studio and in regards to a confessional on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. She captioned the photo, "Okay I can finally say… I'm backkk!" While longtime fans scrambled to figure out what her post meant and how long they had to wait to see her back on the show, her fellow Jersey Shore stars left comments on the post.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi commented with some open-eye emojis, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino wrote, "We have a situation," Deena Cortese said, "Yassssssss mama," and the official Jersey Shore Instagram commented with, "The return of an icon." And honestly? We're inclined to agree.

Right now, Season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is in full swing. While it's unclear if the season is still actively filming, it's hard to believe that this announcement is in regards to the next season. Sammi will likely be back on Jersey Shore before the season is over. But we can likely expect a ton of dramatic lead-ups to her official return, a la Angelina Pivarnick's own return to the show once upon a time after her own exit and hiatus.

Following the news of Sammi's return to Jersey Shore, Deena shared an Instagram Story which showed Sammi in a car with her and Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Deena, and Angelina. And someone on TikTok shared a video from a day of filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which shows Sammi with the rest of her former roomies. So yes, it's definitely happening.

Is Sammi Sweetheart back for good?

When Sammi originally shared on social media in 2017 that she would be on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, she cited "toxic situations" and being in a "completely different place in life." Since the toxic situations might have been in reference to ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who isn't on the show right now himself, it makes sense for this to be Sammi's time to come back.