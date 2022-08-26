Distractify
Some 'Jersey Shore' Cast Members Were a Great Deal Older in Season 1 Than You'd Think

A cultural mainstay of the late 2000s, Jersey Shore introduced viewers to larger-than-life characters like Snooki (Nicole Polizzi or Nicole Elizabeth LaValle), DJ Pauly D (Paul Michael DelVecchio Jr.), and Mike Sorrentino.

Since then, Jersey Shore and its many spinoffs, including Jersey Shore 2.0, Snooki and Jwoww, and Jersey Shore Family Vacation, have allowed viewers to learn more about the group of friends.

Season 1 of Jersey Shore premiered in 2009. How old was the cast back then?

How old was Snooki in 2009? The 'Jersey Shore' star was in her early twenties.

Nicole Polizzi aka "Snooki"
Source: Getty Images

Born on Nov. 23, 1987, Snooki became an icon thanks to her unique personality and trademark voice. On Jersey Shore, she partook in several unforgettable scenes. Her love of the spotlight and ability to drop soundbites allowed her to cement her place in the pop-cultural arena. Season 1 of Jersey Shore was filmed in August 2009 in Seaside Heights, N.J. At the time, Snooki was 21.

Snooki, Sammi Giancola, and Vinny Guadagnino are the same age.

Sammi Giancola
Source: Getty Images

Sammi Giancola was born on March 14, 1987. Vinny Guadagnino was born on Nov. 11, 1987, which makes him 12 days younger than Snooki. They were both 21 at the time of the shooting. Sammi, Vinny, and Snooki are now 35.

JWoww and Angelina Pivarnick were slightly older than other 'Jersey Shore' cast members.

Jenni Farley
Source: Getty Images

Jenni Farley (aka JWoww) was born on Feb. 27, 1985, in East Greenbush, N.Y. She was 24 at the time of the shooting. Angelina Pivarnick was born on June 26, 1986, in Staten Island, N.Y. She was 23 at the time of the shooting. They are now 37 and 36, respectively.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike Sorrentino, and DJ Pauly D were among the older cast members.

DJ Pauly D
Source: Getty Images

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was born in the Bronx, New York, on Dec. 4, 1985, to a Puerto Rican-American mother, Constance Ortiz, and an Italian-American father, Ronald Magro. He started appearing on Jersey Shore at 24, just like JWoww.

Mike Sorrentino was born on July 4, 1982, in Staten Island, N.Y. He was 27 at the time of the filming of Season 1. DJ Pauly D was born on July 5, 1980, which makes him one of the oldest Jersey Shore stars. In 2009, he was 29 years old.

Ronnie is now 36. The Situation is now 40. You will want to take a deep breath for this one: DJ Pauly D is 42 years old.

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

