What Has Ronnie Been Up to Since He Left 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'?

When Jersey Shore first premiered in 2009, the MTV series took the world by storm. The series followed a group of eight strangers as they spent a summer living in a share house in Seaside Heights, N.J. (and working at a t-shirt shop).

After six seasons came out in rapid succession, the public took a break from the Jersey Shore dictionary of GTL, fistpumps, the note, gorilla juiceheads, and grenades when the show officially went off the air in 2012.

Less than five years later, MTV confirmed that the cast would be getting together for a trip to Miami.