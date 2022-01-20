'Jersey Shore' Costars Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino Have Quite the History — but Did They Ever Actually Date?

While we can still spot a fist pump (or two), the series heavily focuses on the cast members' everyday lives. In Season 4, Staten Island native Angelina Pivarnick filed for divorce from her husband Chris Larangeira; however, she never served him the papers.

As cameras rolled on Angelina's marriage possibly coming to an end, co-star Vinny Guadagnino tweeted, "Don’t worry Angelina if it doesn’t work out, you always have me #JSFamilyVacation."

On "Jerzdays" — the cast typically tweets with fans about the airing episode. But, Vinny's tweet had fans wondering: Did the two ever date?