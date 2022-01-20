'Jersey Shore' Costars Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino Have Quite the History — but Did They Ever Actually Date?By Gabrielle Bernardini
Jan. 20 2022, Published 4:48 p.m. ET
Yeah, buddy ... Our favorite guidos and guidettes are back for Season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation — but instead of focusing on what club they are going to party at and how they are going to wake up for work at Danny Merk's Shore Store, the majority of the former roommates have settled down, gotten married, and had kids since their summer days at Seaside beach.
While we can still spot a fist pump (or two), the series heavily focuses on the cast members' everyday lives. In Season 4, Staten Island native Angelina Pivarnick filed for divorce from her husband Chris Larangeira; however, she never served him the papers.
As cameras rolled on Angelina's marriage possibly coming to an end, co-star Vinny Guadagnino tweeted, "Don’t worry Angelina if it doesn’t work out, you always have me #JSFamilyVacation."
On "Jerzdays" — the cast typically tweets with fans about the airing episode. But, Vinny's tweet had fans wondering: Did the two ever date?
Did 'Jersey Shore' stars Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick ever date?
If you're a longtime Jersey Shore fan, you know that Vinny and Angelina have a love-hate relationship. Throughout their longstanding friendship, they've hurled insults and condiments at one another, and Angelina has even rubbed oil all over Vinny's body.
With what the other castmates have referred to as "sexual tension," it's hard not to wonder if these MTV co-stars were ever a thing.
According to Vinny and Angelina, they never dated but they did hook up one time. Also, the phrase "obsessed with me" is heavily used when referring to the other.
Before Angelina was married, it was a long-standing joke about the two potentially ending up together.
"You wish I was marrying you," Angelina tells him in one episode. In another episode, Vinny tells Angelina that he used to look at her back in the day and think she was such a "cool girl."
While we're sure many fans would love to see the two Staten Island archenemies end up together, they seem to just be friends.
Is 'Jersey Shore' star Angelina still with husband Chris following divorce rumors?
At the end of Season 4 of Family Vacation, despite Angelina renewing her vows to Chris, she opened up about the troubles plaguing her marriage.
In Episode 1 of Season 5, Angelina contemplates ending her relationship after speaking with Jenni "JWoww" Farley about her marital issues.
While the new season of the hit MTV series will seemingly focus on the reality star's marriage, fans are wondering if she and Chris have officially called it quits.
“We’re trying. … I just have to say it has been a lot,” she told InTouch Weekly. In July 2021, she told the outlet that she and her husband were taking things "day by day."
“A lot of things have went down in our relationship,” she said. “Right now, we’re just living life. That’s all I can say right now. … It’s a lot.”
You can watch new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.