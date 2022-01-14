Deena From 'Jersey Shore' Is a Jersey Girl Through and Through — Here's Where She Lives With Her Family

Deena From 'Jersey Shore' Is a Jersey Girl Through and Through — Here's Where She Lives With Her FamilyBy Pippa Raga
The latest Jersey Shore spinoff has everyone talking. MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Reunion sees the original cast all grown up. Some have had babies, others have moved across the country, but all of them still share the special bond that has kept fans watching the gym, tan, laundry crew for over 10 years.
Audiences were first introduced to cast member Deena Cortese (now Deena Buckner) in 2011, when Season 3 first aired, as she took Angelina Pivarnick's spot after the latter left the series for the second time.
These days, Deena, though still a self-identified "meatball," is a married woman and mother of two. Where does Deena from Jersey Shore live? Does she still call New Jersey home or has she moved out of the Garden State?
Where does Deena from 'Jersey Shore' live?
Deena is a Jersey girl through and through. According to Heavy, the animal lover was born and raised in New Jersey, got married in New Jersey, and now lives in a house close to where she grew up.
The outlet explains that Deena used to live in small townhouse with her husband, Christopher Buckner, also in New Jersey. But when the two decided to grow their family, they purchased a $630,000 mansion in New Egypt, New Jersey, close to her childhood home.
The five-bedroom property, which boasts a lovely backyard pool outfitted with a diving board, also features a gym and jacuzzi, according to The Sun, where you can see photos of its interior that date back to before the house was purchased.
Christopher and Deena bought the house in 2019, shortly after welcoming their first son, Christopher John, who goes by CJ. "Our new home," she captioned an Instagram post of herself, her husband, and baby CJ in front of the family's sweeping estate.
Per The Sun, the two-story family home is over 3,000 square feet and also has an attic and a basement. The "reality star's gorgeous master bedroom has an en-suite bath with a jacuzzi tub, as well as a walk-in closet" as well, writes the outlet.
It looks like the perfect place to start and raise a family. Christopher and Deena's second child, Theo, arrived two years after the New Egypt house was purchased, in May 2021.
But wait, there's more to the mansion! In addition to the massive property and the fun features we've already mentioned, the residence also has a gym — because you can't "GTL" without the "G."
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Deena is estimated to be worth around $2 million, thanks to her MTV fame. However, she seems to be one of the cast's smallest spenders when it comes to the price of her $630,000 house. According to ScreenRant, Jennifer "JWoww" Farley reportedly bought a $2 million home following her divorce from Roger Matthew, and Pauly D also invested in a $2 million house, where he now lives with his girlfriend Nikki Hall.
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.