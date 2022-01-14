Deena From 'Jersey Shore' Is a Jersey Girl Through and Through — Here's Where She Lives With Her Family

Audiences were first introduced to cast member Deena Cortese (now Deena Buckner) in 2011, when Season 3 first aired, as she took Angelina Pivarnick's spot after the latter left the series for the second time.

These days, Deena, though still a self-identified "meatball," is a married woman and mother of two. Where does Deena from Jersey Shore live? Does she still call New Jersey home or has she moved out of the Garden State?