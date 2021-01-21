Deena and Angelina's Friendship on 'Jersey Shore' Was Genuine at One Time

On the show, both Deena and Angelina seem open to talking again eventually. In the months following the infamous wedding speech on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Angelina's relationship with the other women on the show went from bad to worse. But if there's anyone who could make up with Angelina and squash the beef, at least in some small way, it's her only genuine friend on the show, Deena.

It's not clear where Deena and Angelina stand now after filming Season 4. But Angelina certainly seems open to the idea of making up with her co-stars and moving forward. In December 2020 she told Hollywood Life that she was ready to make amends with Nicole , despite Nicole seemingly having no interest in reciprocating.

"I've been willing to sit down with her this whole time! I've said [in interviews] I want to sit down with her and talk to her and have whatever she feels come out and I'd like to tell her how I feel," Angelina said about Nicole. "That's what adults do. So whenever she wants to, I'm here."

The status of their friendship is also a little foggy, but the drama seems to have finally fizzled out.