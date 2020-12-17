'Jersey Shore' Fans Think Angelina Is the Next Pregnant Cast Member

'Jersey Shore' Fans Think Angelina Is the Next Pregnant Cast MemberBy Chrissy Bobic
There’s no denying that Angelina Pivarnick helps make Jersey Shore Family Vacation as juicy as it is these days. She has brought drama of her own and allowed herself to be sucked into the drama of some of her fellow co-stars and it has made for some epic storylines in recent years. Now, some fans think she might be pregnant, which would certainly add something new to her arc, even if it’s hard to imagine Angelina becoming a mom just yet.
Right now, Angelina is one of the stars of the show who is intent on partying and making the most of her time filming. Throwing a baby into the mix just wouldn't gel with her lifestyle or the general vibe of the show. Other Jersey Shore stars have proven that having a baby or being pregnant makes for a different kind of atmosphere, and if everyone on the show starts having kids at a constant rate, things could be on a downward spiral in terms of viewership.
Is Angelina pregnant on 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'?
It’s unclear where or how the rumor started, but somehow, fans have come to the conclusion that Angelina is pregnant. Because she hasn't announced this herself yet and her Instagram gives no clues of a pregnancy, it’s safe to say she and husband Chris Larangeira are not having a baby any time soon.
In December 2019, Angelina spoke to Page Six about baby plans and said that, at the time, she and Chris weren't quite ready to start a family.
"I feel, like, right now I still have a little bit of party left in me," she admitted. "I would say, like, another summer — and then probably after the summer we’re going to work on it."
If that’s still the plan, then Angelina and Chris could have a baby as soon as 2021, but she doesn't appear to be pregnant right now.
Angelina and Snooki might squash their beef.
She might also still have trouble with her Jersey Shore co-stars to deal with before she brings a baby into the mix. Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Deena Cortese, and Jenni 'JWoww' Farley gave a speech at her wedding that ended in disaster. Since then, the women have been unable to make up. And if things don't change soon, things don't look good for the future of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which is also Angelina’s livelihood.
Angelina told TooFab that she and Snooki have been texting back and forth to try and resolve things and, even if Snooki is no longer part of Jersey Shore, they might still be able to reconcile. Angelina’s relationship with her other female co-stars, however, remains to be seen. But it’s certainly a start.
Will there be another season of 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'?
It’s no secret that Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has been a little different. The cast has filmed primarily in a resort they have all to themselves because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Snooki is absent, JWoww is still MIA, and time has been filled trying to find a love connection for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.
So while there hasn't been an announcement for a Season 5, it wouldn't be all that surprising if MTV holds off on renewing the reality series until executives are sure fans are still invested in the former guidos and guidettes of the East Coast.
Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.