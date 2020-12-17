'Jersey Shore' Fans Think Angelina Is the Next Pregnant Cast Member

It’s unclear where or how the rumor started, but somehow, fans have come to the conclusion that Angelina is pregnant. Because she hasn't announced this herself yet and her Instagram gives no clues of a pregnancy, it’s safe to say she and husband Chris Larangeira are not having a baby any time soon.

In December 2019, Angelina spoke to Page Six about baby plans and said that, at the time, she and Chris weren't quite ready to start a family.