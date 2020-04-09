Who Is Chris Larangeira? Angelina Pivarnick’s Husband Works in Sanitation

Chris Larangeira and Jersey Shore ’s Angelina Pivarnick were married in November of 2019, but Larangeira is not a reality star the way many of the people in Angelina’s circle are. In fact, he’s a pretty regular guy who got married to a pretty high-profile woman, and has been jettisoned into public life.

Chris‘s net worth is not actually publicly known, but Angelina’s husband works as a sanitation worker, which means that he likely brings in a steady paycheck. Although he makes a decent income, it likely pales in comparison to what his wife makes as one of the stars of Jersey Shore . In spite of their income disparities, Angelina has found a lot to love in her current husband.

How did Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira wind up together?

Before Angelina and Chris got married in November of 2019, the two of them had reportedly been dating for a little over two years. They got engaged in January of 2018, and in May of that year, she discussed her relationship with Chris with People. “This is my third engagement. Third time’s a charm!” she said. “I did not think I was going to get engaged again after my last engagement. It was toxic and it was terrible.”

Angelina continued by explaining how she and Chris first met. ”Last summer, I went out to some big pool party in a backyard,” Angelina explained. “I had known Chris for 14 years and he says the reason he never hit on me was because I always had a boyfriend. We both worked in the mall when we were younger, and he says he used to see me walk past with a different boyfriend every week.”

Apparently, Angelina was at the pool party because Chris had invited her. “He asked me to come to this pool party and I went,” she said. “We started hanging out from there and we’ve been together ever since.”