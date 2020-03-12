We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
"BDS" Is a Reference to Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino on 'Jersey Shore'

The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is known for their love of abbreviations (think GTL), but there’s one in particular that keeps tripping up even the most dedicated viewers: BDS.

What does it mean and where did it originate? Here’s a quick breakdown.

"BDS" on 'Jersey Shore' means "Big Daddy Sitch."

That’s Sitch as in Situation (aka Mike Sorrentino). The nickname stems from the TV personality’s weight gain during his addiction to oxycodone, which started while he was still appearing on the original Jersey Shore. As predicted by his co-stars, the 37-year-old shed quite a few pounds while in prison for tax fraud.