Do JWoww and Pauly D Hook Up on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'?

Jersey Shore fans have been eyeing the sexual tension between Pauly D and Jenni "JWoww" Farley since day one. We all remember that time they hooked up over a decade ago, and we've been shipping them ever since.

And a new trailer for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation definitely hints that there's something more brewing between them — including a new on-screen kiss. Could these two finally be dating, or was it nothing more than a kiss?