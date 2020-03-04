We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty Images

Do JWoww and Pauly D Hook Up on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'?

Jersey Shore fans have been eyeing the sexual tension between Pauly D and Jenni "JWoww" Farley since day one. We all remember that time they hooked up over a decade ago, and we've been shipping them ever since.

And a new trailer for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation definitely hints that there's something more brewing between them — including a new on-screen kiss. Could these two finally be dating, or was it nothing more than a kiss?

Are JWoww and Pauly D in a relationship?

Things are definitely heating up between JWoww and Pauly D, according to a new trailer released for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. JWoww is single, after becoming "officially divorced," and it seems like Pauly is thinking it's time to settle down.

After JWoww's divorce party, the trailer cuts to a scene of Pauly saying, “When I got that green light … me and Jenni, we are going to hook up."

And Pauly's not the only one with feelings here. JWoww tells her cast mate Angelina Pivarnick, "I love Pauly."