Has DJ Pauly D Finally Find Love in 2021?

The ladies of the Jersey Shore had no trouble saying goodbye to their fist-bumping days to settle down and start families. However, the guidos of the squad have notoriously had a bit of a harder time doing that, especially DJ Pauly D.

With a job that has him surrounded by beautiful women every night, it's no surprise Pauly D is enjoying the single life. But is 2021 the year Pauly gives love another try?

You can't say the 40-year-old isn't trying. Pauly let his co-stars match him up on dates on their spinoff Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Throughout all these efforts, Pauly has (of course) been with plenty of women, but none have captivated him enough to make it really official. So, fans want to know if Pauly is in a relationship in 2021.

Here's what we know about his dating history and if he's currently single or not.