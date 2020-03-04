We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
what-happened-angelina-wedding-day-1583345901341.jpg
Source: MTV

So, This Is What Happened at 'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick's Wedding

By

Staten Island's very own Angelina Pivarnick tied the knot with her longtime partner, Chris Larangeira, a few months ago — and fans of the Jersey Shore are seeing the drama that took place at the lavish nuptials on MTV's Family Vacation

A majority of Angelina's co-stars attended the wedding except for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and his on-and-off girlfriend, Jennifer Harley. This is not too surprising if you watch the reality series or follow the controversial couple on social media.

However, that does not mean that the rest of the cast was on their best behavior. 