So, This Is What Happened at 'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick's Wedding

Staten Island's very own Angelina Pivarnick tied the knot with her longtime partner, Chris Larangeira, a few months ago — and fans of the Jersey Shore are seeing the drama that took place at the lavish nuptials on MTV's Family Vacation.
A majority of Angelina's co-stars attended the wedding except for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and his on-and-off girlfriend, Jennifer Harley. This is not too surprising if you watch the reality series or follow the controversial couple on social media.
However, that does not mean that the rest of the cast was on their best behavior.
So, what exactly happened on Angelina's wedding day?
It looks like Angelina was not too happy with her bridesmaids Deena Nicole Cortese, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who decided to roast the brunette beauty on her big day.
"Wedding started off perfect," co-star Pauly D said in a promo. "I was like, 'Ah, this is great.' And then, 'Boom!'"
The speech in question was so bad that wedding guests booed the famous bridesmaids, and Angelina got up from her seat and screamed, "That was so f--ked up!"
Let's just say the bride didn't take the "jokes" very well and she left the venue with her husband, Chris.
"It was supposed to be funny. No one got it…I would never intentionally try to ruin someone's wedding," Snooki said in regards to the speech.
Deena, who felt sick to her stomach, added, "I'm letting everybody know, right now, here, I will never film with her again." Fans will also see JWoww crying and Angelina yelling at the producers to cut the camera. Yikes.
Angelina and Chris are not going to let a bad wedding speech ruin their love story.
Angelina has been friends with Chris, a Staten Island-based sanitation worker, for over a decade but they only began dating in July 2017. Chris proposed to the Jersey Shore star less than one year later.
She was also previously engaged two times before Chris' proposal, telling People magazine at the time, “This is my third engagement. Third time’s a charm! I did not think I was going to get engaged again after my last engagement. It was toxic and it was terrible."
Angelina, who worked at the mall alongside Chris when they were younger, revealed that the only reason their relationship didn't happen sooner was because she always had a boyfriend. But that all changed at a mutual friend's party.
“But he asked me to come to this pool party and I went,” Angelina explained. “We started hanging out from there and we’ve been together ever since.”
Last July, the couple celebrated their two-year anniversary and Angelina gushed about her man on Instagram.
“Happy two year anniversary to my better half @chris_e_piss_e two years of craziness with you,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos. “Even though you drive me insane u are my best friend and the way you love our animals makes me love u even more. Happy 2 years babe.”
Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.
