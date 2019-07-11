Back Together? 'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Reportedly Split ... Again

They’re back! Our favorite guidos are back for an all-new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. In the trailer, MTV teased more fights, a lot of drunken nights, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino's legal troubles. For the past 10 years, these overly tan individuals have gone through marriages, hookups, breakups, altercations, and a whole lot of GTL-ing (slang for gym, tan, and laundry).

One real-life storyline that fans watched play out last season on the show was Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s relationship drama with baby mama Jen Harley. The two started dating in 2017 and welcomed a baby girl, Ariana Sky, just one year later. Their tumultuous relationship has led to major altercations and social media blowouts. So, are Ron and Jen from Jersey Shore still together after their domestic disputes?

Why Jersey Shore star Ronnie is no longer together with Jen Harley. After basking in a few months of relationship bliss, the Jersey Shore couple has reportedly split ... again. According to People, the reality stars broke up at the end of August. A source told the outlet, "She’s moved out of the house." Adding, "Ron wants to focus on his daughter and her well-being."

News broke of the couple's relationship status after Jen alleged on social media that Ron was cheating on her. “Is this love???!! Or is this a mistake??” she captioned an Instagram photo of the reality star sitting next to a woman on a boat. She also posted a lengthy statement, claiming she was the victim of bullying from Ron's Jersey Shore castmates and MTV. “I hated to post this tonight but I can’t keep taking the abuse by MTV and Ron and the cast,” she wrote. “Everyone always apologize to me for for the saying the thing things they have to say about me.”

She added: “But I can’t take the abuse anymore. It’s not me I can prove everything!! I’m the one bullied and abused by everyone just BC I don’t post the things that happen to me doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen! Isn’t it weird you never hear my side?? BC I don’t need to tell it.” On July 1, the reality stars reunited, posting pics of their time together on social media. Just a few weeks prior, the proud parents had a family outing and took their baby girl to Disney World.

Their mid-summer reconciliation came just one month after Jen was arrested for domestic battery, which stemmed from an altercation earlier this year. “They have a very volatile relationship,” a source told Us Weekly after the altercation. “It’s either great or the total opposite.” The 33-year-old star filed a police report against his girlfriend on January 3 after she reportedly threw a glass ashtray at him while the pair was in Las Vegas. Photos obtained by Us Weekly show the MTV star with a split lip and a swollen nose.

Jen was taken into custody on May 16 after she reportedly called the cops claiming someone had a gun. TMZ claimed authorities responded to the call, and, after a background check, found that Jen had an outstanding warrant from her New Year’s Eve incident.

Following Jen’s arrest, “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio revealed that Ron was “doing well,” despite his tumultuous relationship. He explained to Us: “He’s going through it. He’s on that right path too. He went to rehab and came back. He’s putting his daughter first, which is the most important thing.”

Fans will see behind-the-scenes of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s sentencing. In the brand new-season of the hit MTV show, viewers will get an inside glimpse into the rollercoaster of emotions that happened during The Situation’s court sentencing. The reality star is currently serving an 8-month sentence after pleading guilty to tax evasion.

