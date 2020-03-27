Angelina from 'Jersey Shore' Has Always Been Super Real About Her Plastic Surgery

Another doctor, Dr. Andrew J. Miller, told Life&Style that he wasn't so convinced. He speculated that maybe Angelina has just gotten older. "Possibly some lip filler because her upper lip is a little bigger," he said. And it is true that Angelina has gotten her lips done. In 2016, she told InTouch Weekly that she felt Snooki was getting lip injections so that she could look like her. "It's funny how she goes and gets her lips done at the same exact place that I got mine done," she said. The two are still not on speaking terms.