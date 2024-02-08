'Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Says Her First Meeting With Her Dad Didn't Go As Expected

When Jersey Shore Family Vacation captured Angelina Pivarnick's wedding in 2019, eagle-eyed viewers spotted something even more gossip-worthy than the drama that ensued after Snooki, JWoww, and Deena's speech. Angelina's father was absent from the ceremony. But, as Angelina shared on the MTV series before, the man she grew up with as her dad is not her biological father. And, ahead of the Season 7 premiere, she shared publicly that she met him.

Article continues below advertisement

So, who is Angelina Pivarnick's father?

Angelina has been vocal about her traumatic upbringing. The first time she publicly addressed this topic on Jersey Shore Family Vacation was during a Season 2 episode titled "Awkward City." She told JWoww, Lauren, and Deena, she never had a healthy relationship with her dad. "My childhood was not easy. My parents didn't have a good relationship, my father was a cheater. He was an abusive father. He was never a father to me growing up as a kid," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

"He met my mother in court because my father was always getting out of jail. When I was born, my father was in jail. He only had me because it was going to get him a lesser jail sentence... that's exactly... he told me that," she added. The confession left her co-stars completely aghast, with many starting to look at her in a different light as a result.

This eventually led Angelina to wonder about her biological father. And, during Season 7B of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, viewers will likely see Angelina meet her father and her dad's side of the family. Because, outside of the series, Angelina spoke to Life & Style about meeting them. She revealed that things haven't gone smoothly in getting to know her dad, though.

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina shared with the outlet that, after meeting her dad, he began asking her for things. “The first night I met him, he grabbed my Rolex and he was like, ‘Is that a Rolex?’” She revealed. She said that her dad then said that he had always wanted a Rolex for himself. And after that, requests started coming. As of right now, it's unclear what Angelina's relationship is like with her biological dad, but she has gotten closer to the rest of her dad's side of the family.

So, what about the rest of Angelina's family?