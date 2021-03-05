Snooki Has Been Spotted Filming 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'

Will Snooki come back to Jersey Shore Family Vacation? Yes, in more ways than one! An upcoming episode of the MTV reality series — a reboot of the OG Jersey Shore — will first feature a doll version of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

(You might recall that former Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola also got a doll doppelgänger, which Snooki and costar Deena Cortese threw into a pool in the reboot’s first season.)