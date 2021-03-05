Snooki Has Been Spotted Filming 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'By Dan Clarendon
Mar. 5 2021, Published 11:10 a.m. ET
Will Snooki come back to Jersey Shore Family Vacation? Yes, in more ways than one! An upcoming episode of the MTV reality series — a reboot of the OG Jersey Shore — will first feature a doll version of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.
(You might recall that former Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola also got a doll doppelgänger, which Snooki and costar Deena Cortese threw into a pool in the reboot’s first season.)
“I think we can tease that there is [a Snooki doll],” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino said on the Nov. 20 episode of the It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey podcast. “It is pretty funny and hilarious, but we want the real Snooki back.”
Snooki left ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ after Season 3.
Though her onscreen departure didn’t air until the Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 finale in June 2020, Snooki announced her retirement from the reality franchise six months earlier, saying she was ready for more time with her kids — sons Lorenzo and Angelo and daughter Giovanna — and less reality TV drama.
“I am not coming back to [Jersey Shore Family Vacation] for a Season 4," Snooki said at the time. "And there’s a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is really … I’m just like, I just can’t do it anymore. I hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore.”
She went on: “You know, when I leave my kids and I film the show, like, I want to have a good time. And I’m putting myself out there, and I just want to come off as a good person. And lately, on the show, it’s just been very drama … And so for me, it’s just like, I don’t want that, and I’m not leaving my kids for days on end when that’s the result of it. I just don’t like the turnout of it, and I don’t like the person I’m portrayed as.”
She had no regrets departing from the show, but she may have spoken too soon.
On the Nov. 20 podcast episode, Mike urged Snooki to return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation. “You are a legend, and I want to put it out there that all legends come out of retirement at least once,” he said. “I will be hopeful, but we did miss you [unbelievably] and we did keep your spirit alive.”
For her part, Snooki said she was excited about Season 4 — but still maintained she would not be returning. “I miss everyone filming and even the crew but do I regret my decision? Hell no,” she said.
But Snooki has now been spotted at a familiar haunt with former co-star Angelina.
It looks like Snooki's determination to remain out of the spotlight didn't last long because Snooki is stepping back into Jersey Shore Family Vacation! It was reported she has been spotted filming with former co-star Angelina Pivarnick at a restaurant in Florham Park, New Jersey, and TMZ has the photos to prove it.
While it is unclear how Snooki will be involved — either as a guest star or a full cast member — fans will be happy to see her back in action.
Neither MTV nor Snooki has made a formal announcement regarding her participation in Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, but there's still time before the big reveal. Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 is currently filming in Pennsylvania.
New episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.