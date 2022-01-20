JWoww Isn't a New Jersey Native, So Where Does She Live Now?By Chrissy Bobic
Jan. 20 2022, Published 12:54 p.m. ET
When Jenni "JWoww" Farley — known to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans as JWoww — was originally cast on Jersey Shore in 2009, she was 23 years old and living in New York City. She didn't grow up near the Jersey Shore, and she had been on a wildly different career path before reality-TV fame came calling.
Now, however, she lives much closer to the memorable Jersey Shore house than where she grew up.
So, where does JWoww live? She grew up a couple of hours away from the actual Jersey Shore. And when MTV expressed interest in adding her to a reality TV show cast, it was originally the show Paris Hilton's My New BFF.
She later auditioned for what would be Jersey Shore. As we know, it evolved into something more iconic than anyone could have anticipated.
Where does JWoww from 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' live now?
On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, JWoww has one of the largest and most impressive homes. Before she bought her most recent house in 2019, she lived with her now ex-husband Roger Mathews. They sold that home, however, and now JWoww lives in a six-bedroom and six-bathroom $2 million home in Holmdel, N.J.
For those who aren't local to the area, it means JWoww is now less than an hour away from the iconic Jersey Shore house. The cast doesn't stay in the house anymore, as they've taken to traveling around the country on trips during each season.
But JWoww's home puts her close to the Jersey Shore if she ever wants to take a trip down memory lane.
JWoww didn't grow up near New Jersey like most of her co-stars.
Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, who was part of the original Jersey Shore for its entire six-season run, hails from New Jersey. But other cast members like Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick, who are both from the nearby Staten Island, didn't grow up so close to the area.
JWoww grew up in Franklin Square, N.Y., which is a couple of hours away from the Jersey Shore.
When she was 20, however, JWoww moved to New York City, where she went to school at the New York Institute of Technology and worked various jobs. One of these was at a club called Origins, where MTV originally looked for contestants for the 2008 reality show Paris Hilton's My New BFF.
JWoww explained in a 2018 YouTube video that she applied for the show and producers responded that they wanted her to audition for the show that would eventually be called Jersey Shore.
"Every couple of months I'd get a call [saying], 'send me a video of this, send me a video of that,' and it wasn't like it is now where you have an iPhone and you could just be like whatever," she said in the video. "I didn't have a phone with video on it. This is 2007, 2008, so I had to buy a camcorder. I was bringing camcorders into the club."
Luckily, it all paid off and JWoww is now one of the handful of iconic faces and names from Jersey Shore. And even if she didn't grow up in the area, she's an honorary Jersey OG now.
