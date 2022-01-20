JWoww Isn't a New Jersey Native, So Where Does She Live Now?

When Jenni "JWoww" Farley — known to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans as JWoww — was originally cast on Jersey Shore in 2009, she was 23 years old and living in New York City. She didn't grow up near the Jersey Shore, and she had been on a wildly different career path before reality-TV fame came calling.

Now, however, she lives much closer to the memorable Jersey Shore house than where she grew up.