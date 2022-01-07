We are happy to report that Jerzday is back with Season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. This time, the roommates are headed back to Florida; but instead of soaking up the sun rays in Miami, they will be enjoying the warm weather of the Florida Keys. After a two-year hiatus to spend more time with her family, Nicole "Snooki' Polizzi is back full-time.Although she appeared in the second half of Season 4 of Family Vacation, the new season marks Snooki's official return to the franchise. But it seems that as Snooki was making her way back to the series last season, one cast member was on his way out. In May 2021, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro announced his exit from the series to focus on his mental health just a few weeks after being arrested due to an alleged domestic violence incident. Per Page Six, he announced the news on his Instagram Stories.He shared, "After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored too long." He went on to say that his No. 1 priority was to be the best father for his daughter. Ronnie only appeared in a few episodes of Season 4, and fans wonder if he will appear in Season 5 at all. Here's what we know.Is Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in Season 5 of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'?This season, viewers will finally get to see Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren's son, Romeo Reign, in addition to Deena Cortese's second baby, Camron Theo. Unfortunately, as audiences watch the new season on MTV, one roommate they might not see is Ronnie. He was not included in any of the promotional photos and didn't appear in the trailer for Season 5.In August 2021, Ronnie told TMZ that he was four months sober and planning to return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation by the end of Season 5. So, we definitely know that he did not film with the rest of his roommates for the first half of the new season. That said, he told the media outlet that his journey on the show was “definitely not over,” and added that he plans to return by the end of the season.Ronnie also shared, "I feel great. I quit drinking, got engaged, full-time father, you know, living a good life. I stepped away [from Jersey Shore] to deal with my mental health, be a father to my child, be a fiancé to my woman. I'll be back and, you know, all the fans love me and I love them too, so I'm going to give them what they want and I'll see them soon."Hopefully, fans will get to see Ronnie reunite with the rest of the gang before the season finale rolls around. \n\nSeason 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.