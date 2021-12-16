'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Fans Are Ready for Season 5 Like, Yesterday

'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Fans Are Ready for Season 5 Like, YesterdayBy Chrissy Bobic
Dec. 16 2021, Published 3:03 p.m. ET
Getting a holiday special for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation called 12 Days of Jerzmas is all fans need to crave more of their favorite MTV guidos and guidettes. And, more than anything, it makes viewers wonder when Season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres. Season 4 ended in September 2021, but you won't have to wait until the summer of 2022 for the next installment.
Once upon a time, reality shows were on a schedule that placed the seasons behind real-life events outside of the show. These days, however, shows like Jersey Shore: Family Vacation film often enough to be able to include the cast's real-life drama in each season not long after it occurs IRL. So it should not come as a surprise to know that Season 5 will be here before you know it.
When is the 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 5 premiere?
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 premieres on Jan. 6, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on MTV. It's the same time slot viewers usually find it in each season. And, according to Mike and Lauren Sorrentino, Season 5 is going to be full of the family vibe that Season 4 gave off when Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese brought their kids along for the trip.
Mike and Lauren discussed some details about Season 5 on their podcast, Here's the Sitch. They shared that their son's baptism will be part of the season and apparently, they bring their baby on this family trip. There's no time like the present to indoctrinate the next generation of guidos, right?
'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 4 was split into two parts.
Some fans might be a little confused by the announcement about Season 5. The fourth season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was actually split up into two parts. And for a little while, some fans thought the second half of Season 4 was, in fact, Season 5.
To clear up any confusion, the official fifth season drops on Jan. 6, 2022. And yes, it's possible that MTV will split it up into multiple parts to keep viewers coming back for more.
Is everyone back for Season 5?
Mike said on his podcast that he thinks "the bosses are pretty happy," in reference to MTV's response to how the season ended up after filming. He and Lauren also shared that the one cast member not present for their shenanigans at the Isla Bella Resort in Florida was Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Although that's not a shocker.
In May 2021, following an arrest for domestic violence, which he was not charged for, Ronnie released a statement on Instagram to explain his seemingly temporary exit from the series.
"After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored for too long. My number one goal now is facing my struggles head-on," he wrote.
"This process will be difficult, but my [number one] priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter."