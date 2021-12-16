'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Fans Are Ready for Season 5 Like, Yesterday

Some fans might be a little confused by the announcement about Season 5. The fourth season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was actually split up into two parts. And for a little while, some fans thought the second half of Season 4 was, in fact, Season 5.

To clear up any confusion, the official fifth season drops on Jan. 6, 2022. And yes, it's possible that MTV will split it up into multiple parts to keep viewers coming back for more.