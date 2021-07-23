Could Sammi Sweetheart Finally Make Her 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Debut?

In 2018, fans could finally catch back up with their favorite Jersey Shore partiers. The cast members — some of whom were married with kids — returned to their roots on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation . But one very familiar face was missing. Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola opted out of going back to her clubbing days.

But as we gear up for Season 5 , are we finally seeing, in Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino 's eloquent words, "the sweetest b---h you will ever meet" again? Will Sammi ever return to the world of Jersey Shore?

Eagle-eyed fans caught that Sammi recently liked a TikTok comment asking her to return. But it's worth noting that she also liked a comment saying, "No. She's happy without them." And that does seem to be the case. Back in 2018, Sammi took to her Instagram to post a statement, which read, "I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and I want to avoid potentially toxic situations."

And considering Snooki was the one to announce that the cast is currently filming Season 5 of the reboot series, it seems like, even if it is in a reduced capacity, she'll be a part of next season as well. So, if Snooki can come back, why can't Sammi?

In December of 2019, the unthinkable happened. One-half of Team Meatballs decided to walk away from the series. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi announced that she would be leaving Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to spend less time around drama and more time around her kids. But as fans who are now watching Season 4B of the series know, that break didn't last that long.

Was that "potentially toxic situation" a nod to her relationship with Ronnie?

Sammi and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had a tumultuous relationship throughout Jersey Shore's initial run, and they even were on and off after the series ended. They appeared to call it off for the last time in 2016. Ronnie later admitted on Family Vacation what the cause of the split was. "She was like, ‘I wanna get married in six months,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m still trying to figure my life out.’ I got cold feet. I ended up cheating. She found out. I blew it. It’s over,” he said.

But on May 13, 2021, Ronnie announced that he'd be taking a leave away from Family Vacation due to mental health reasons. The news came less than a month after he was arrested for alleged domestic violence, marking the second time he was arrested for domestic violence. But if Sammi is planning to return to the show now that Ronnie is gone for the time being, she hasn't made any mention of it.