New 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Episodes May Premiere Before You Can Say, "Cab's Here!"By Chrissy Bobic
Mar. 18 2022, Published 2:55 p.m. ET
When the March 10, 2022, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation ended with a promo letting viewers know there were just two episodes left, fans were a tad disappointed.
Are there two episodes left of the entire season? Or just the first part of Season 5? Viewers were left wondering about Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6.
So, is there a 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 6?
There hasn't yet been an announcement about Season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. But luckily for fans, that doesn't necessarily mean this is the end of the guidos as we know it.
The last few seasons before this were split into two parts. And because what looks like the first half of Season 5 has 12 episodes, there are more than likely plans for a Season 5, Part 2 later in 2022.
When might the second part of Season 5 premiere?
If the plan is for MTV to release a second part to Season 5, which is totally possible, then it will likely premiere in summer 2022. The last few seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation happened in two parts; it seems like the network tries to keep the show on during different seasons of the year rather than at the same time every year.
Season 4 premiered its first part in November 2020, and the second half of the season dropped in June 2021. Before that, Season 3 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in August 2019, and the second part premiered in February 2020. If Season 5, Part 2 goes by a similar schedule, then new episodes will premiere later in 2022.
Season 6 of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' probably won't happen for a while.
Even though it's almost certain that fans will get more Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episodes before 2022 is over, Season 6 itself probably won't premiere until 2023. That's not the worst news, though, as long as we get Season 5, Part 2. There's also the off-chance that our favorite "meatballs," Deena and Nicole, will make the web show they keep teasing every time they get drunk.
In the March 17, 2022, episode, Deena and Nicole host a fake talk show called The Meatballs, during which they interview Angelina and take a fake call from a fan. It's hilarious and they vow to finally make it happen "in real life."
Whether or not it happens in some capacity remains to be seen, but it would certainly give fans the content they need between seasons.
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.