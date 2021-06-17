Is Snooki Coming Back to 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Full Time? — We Hope So!

"The party's here!" Or, shall we say, the party is back. It was such a great moment when we saw Nicole "Snooki" Polizz i on Episode 16 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to celebrate Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's five years of sobriety. It was the first episode she had appeared on in quite some time. In 2019, Snooki announced that she was leaving the MTV reality series to spend time with her three kids and because she felt that filming wasn't fun anymore.

Her decision to exit stemmed from the backlash and drama that spilled over from the bridesmaids' speech at Angelina Pivarnick's wedding. Before she left the show, the MTV personality told NJ Advance Media on the 10th anniversary of the original Jersey Shore , "I'm a hot mess, and people love a train wreck .... I think the fact that I was just myself and I didn't care, and I went through crazy ups and downs, and I wasn't ashamed of it, I think that's what people love to see."

Yes, they do! Most importantly, fans love the energy she brings to the show in general. It appears from the trailer for the second half of the fourth season that she will be giving fans a taste of the Snooki that everyone has missed. In one scene she's jumping out of a cake, which makes viewers think that she surprised her castmates that Snooki was back in full effect. Fans are dying to know if our beloved meatball is back for good on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Now that Snooki is back on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,' is it for good?

Recently Snooki was a guest host on Entertainment Tonight and discussed why she came back to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. She explained, "I just needed a break in general just because I feel like it got really heavy with the drama. But then the producers texted me and said, 'Listen, we're throwing a party for Mike for his sobriety' and I was like, 'I can't miss that,' and they were like, 'OK, the baby shower,' and giving me all of these events."

She went on to say, "I was like, 'All right, I have to come back. You give me no choice.'" And just like that Snooki is back! Snooki then talked about how she needed some time to herself to be with her family and just didn't want to film. The reality star shared, "I just wanted to be home in my jammies and just snuggle with my babies, so in general, I just feel like I needed a break for my soul, because I was like, 'I don't want to be here right now,' so I feel like it was a good break."

Now that her break is over, Snooki is all about filming with the rest of her crew, but when it comes to being back on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for good, Snooki did not give a definitive answer. Snooki revealed, "I can't wait to see my roomies and I can't wait to film. I feel like I just got what I wanted. I just want to be comfortable, as a cast member, but also as a mom. I'm willing to shoot as much as I can, I just can't be away from my kids for more than three days."